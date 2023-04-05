As an absolutely obsessed owner of a PV system, I use my smartphone several times a day to check my solar system and energy management. At best, I’ll make some adjustments or see what I can improve. But this always requires reaching for the smartphone, which is why I have implemented a few things at home so that my family and I can see more quickly whether there is a surplus from the PV system.

Button shows surplus

I use a very simple method and still effective for the light switches in the office and in the laundry room. The networked buttons from Dingz have an LED strip that shows the energy balance in the house in different colors:

Green: There is excess

Red: Power is being drawn from the grid

Blue: optimized around the zero point (no import/supply)

Yellow: Freely adjustable threshold to detect when a device can be switched on

Dingz and Solar Manager

Pixel Displays for the win!

Displays can provide significantly more information and two devices have just crept in on me. On the one hand, the LaMetric Display, which was created from an older Kickstarter project. There you can put your own apps in the LaMetric Store and there is also an app for solar managers. After the installation, you only have to enter the username and password for your own system and data will be displayed:

PV Animation mit LaMetric

The simple display from LaMetric always shows a value and rotates accordingly. So the display can be set up very easily in any way in the house, of course the living room or kitchen are ideal, where everyone can take a look at it. I have LaMetric in the office…

Simple and informative: LaMetric PV display with Solar Manager

Tidbyt: Retro display with a wooden frame

From my point of view, the Tidbyt is a bit more elegant in my living room. This elegant retro display is currently only available in the USA and comes with an elegant wooden frame. By the way, there is a small discount on Tidbyt via my referral link. Delivery to Switzerland went smoothly.

Here a Solar Manager user has programmed his own app and it can be configured with many functions. The display of the current production, consumption and feed-in is particularly successful. This gives you an immediate overview of the most important data:

Detailed information about your own PV system on Tidbyt

Conclusion

The additional displays in the house along with the app are a lot of fun and make it much easier for everyone to understand PV production and consumption. It also means that energy is used in a more targeted manner when there is enough surplus. A worthwhile investment in my opinion…