Vittoria, the superlatives Corsa PRO and Corsa PRO Control are here

Used by professional cyclists since last October, these new tires that dominated the recent world scene are now on sale. They have a seamless 320 TPI cotton casing, graphene and silica compound, puncture protection band. Available only in Tubeless Ready or tubular version.





Once again Vittoria it surpasses itself, considerably improving the already excellent flagship product, the Corsa clincher, now replaced by the brand new one Running PRO, winner of the most important professional cycling competitions of the last six months (22 stages and 12 one-day races on the World Tour calendar). And this by Vittoria is no small step forward, because with top-level technological contents, such as to satisfy the needs of professionals, it also offers the possibility to “mere mortals” to use the same tires that equip the Jumbo team bicycles -Visma, Alpecin-Deceuninck, Education First-Easy Post, Team DSM, Astana-Qazaqstan, Lotto Dstny and many more.

Compared to the previous version Corsa, the clincher winner of the 2022 Tour de France, this Corsa PRO in tubeless-ready and tubular constructions offers more speed, more grip in corners and on wet surfaces, higher rolling resistance and greater comfort.

The carcass is in 320 TPI cotton, the best currently available on the market, which offers softness, comfort and lightness, qualities that professionals have always been used to but which in this case boasts a more robust construction that improves speed. The cotton casing has higher qualities than the nylon one when it comes to Top Performance tyres. It’s softer, more flexible, lighter. The cotton allows the casing to conform perfectly to any roughness of the asphalt, allowing constant contact between the tire and the surface, improving grip and traction.

Corsa PRO uses the graphene and silica compound, Vittoria’s most advanced technology for road tyres. Silica, added to graphene, increases performance, decreases tread wear and increases grip. Corsa PRO features a lightweight, high-density anti-puncture layer positioned between the tread and the carcass, and a bead protection sheath.

With the Corsa PRO tyres, Vittoria’s engineers have managed to incorporate the rubber tread with the cotton casing through a new sustainable electric vulcanisation process. Tread and carcass are one and form a seamless product that improves flexibility and offers greater adaptability to asphalt. Furthermore, laboratory tests have shown significant savings in aerodynamic drag at speed.

Corsa PRO is the new tire for cyclists who demand maximum performance and aspire to the technical equipment used by professionals in World Tour races. Within the road tire range, Corsa PRO is positioned above Corsa N.EXT with a suggested retail price of €94.95 (TLR, available with sections from 24 to 32 mm, black/para colour) and €119.00 (tubular, available with sections from 23, 25, 28 and 30 mm, black/para colour).

If Corsa PRO is the pros choice for most races, Racing PRO Control it’s their choice when dealing with the most extreme surfaces and weather conditions. Corsa PRO Control features a new tread pattern that improves cornering handling and a thicker tread that increases puncture protection and durability, making it the benchmark tire for the Northern Classics and Strade Bianche. Corsa PRO Control is available in 5 TLR sections from 26 to 34 mm with the same color and price as the Corsa PRO, €94.95.

