Home Technology Viva con Aqua and the right to clean water
Technology

Viva con Aqua and the right to clean water

by admin
Viva con Aqua and the right to clean water

Knew? Today is World Water Day. It has taken place on March 22 every year since 1993 and has been organized by UN-Water since 2003. Since it was first held, it has grown in importance and has a different motto every year. This year the theme is “Accelerating Change”. We talked about this – and other topics – with Birgit Straka, Managing Director of the non-profit association Viva con Agua Austria, and Dennis Wolter, part of the WASH team at Viva con Agua Sankt Pauli. The topics:

  • Jan Böhmermann and his criticism of the club
  • The World Water Day
  • Viva con Aqua and your own goals
  • Global water projects
  • The right of access to clean water
  • Liquid Death and the water business


You can listen to the podcast:

Several times a week we talk to founders, investors, experts, scientists and politicians about the topics of digitization, technology, startups and climate protection. The topics are in-depth discussions on current news that can be read at Tech & Nature and Trending Topics.

See also  TikTok Now, the new feature that tries to chase BeReal

You may also like

The current number 1 for gamers

A lie detector for Large Language Models

PS5 Game Bundle: €50 off Console with Resident...

Test: Reolink Trackmix with battery, two lenses +...

Microsoft spokesperson denies that “Redfall” canceled PS5 version...

OSOTEK H200 buy cheap from 374€ (03/2023)

Windows 11 snipping tool bug restores clipped PNG...

Series and films on Sky and Wow in...

“Elden Ring” Released Version 1.09 Update Added Support...

A 1995

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy