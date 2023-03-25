Knew? Today is World Water Day. It has taken place on March 22 every year since 1993 and has been organized by UN-Water since 2003. Since it was first held, it has grown in importance and has a different motto every year. This year the theme is “Accelerating Change”. We talked about this – and other topics – with Birgit Straka, Managing Director of the non-profit association Viva con Agua Austria, and Dennis Wolter, part of the WASH team at Viva con Agua Sankt Pauli. The topics:
- Jan Böhmermann and his criticism of the club
- The World Water Day
- Viva con Aqua and your own goals
- Global water projects
- The right of access to clean water
- Liquid Death and the water business
You can listen to the podcast:
