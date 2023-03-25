Knew? Today is World Water Day. It has taken place on March 22 every year since 1993 and has been organized by UN-Water since 2003. Since it was first held, it has grown in importance and has a different motto every year. This year the theme is “Accelerating Change”. We talked about this – and other topics – with Birgit Straka, Managing Director of the non-profit association Viva con Agua Austria, and Dennis Wolter, part of the WASH team at Viva con Agua Sankt Pauli. The topics:

Jan Böhmermann and his criticism of the club

The World Water Day

Viva con Aqua and your own goals

Global water projects

The right of access to clean water

Liquid Death and the water business



