VIVE XR Elite Launches Limited-Time Cool Play Gift Pack for an Ultimate VR Experience

Introducing the VIVE XR Elite Limited-Time Cool Play Gift Pack

The highly acclaimed HTC VIVE has made a significant impact in the world of innovative smartphone designs, virtual reality platforms, and ecosystems. Now, they are excited to announce the launch of the VIVE XR Elite Limited-Time Cool Play Gift Pack. This special package is designed to provide both VR enthusiasts and novices with a complete and immersive gaming experience.

Whether you are an avid gamer or a consumer looking for the perfect holiday gift, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. From September 1st to September 30th, when you purchase the VIVE XR Elite, you will immediately receive the VIVE XR Elite Limited-Time Cool Play Gift Package, which includes gifts worth a total of 8,800 yuan.

First on the list is Gift 1, where customers can choose either a Steam gift card worth NT$3,000 or VIVE Mall shopping gold. This allows customers to freely choose games and add even more excitement to their gaming experience.

Next up is Gift 2, which includes a free VIVE VR streaming cable worth NTD 2,500. With this cable, users can enjoy a high-fidelity, low-latency PC VR streaming experience, bringing them closer to PC VR game masterpieces.

Last but not least, Gift 3 provides customers with five amazing games. These include “Green Hell VR”, “Les Mills Bodycombat”, “Unplugged: Air Guitar”, “Figmin XR”, and “Glimpse”. With these carefully selected games, customers can enjoy a diverse range of experiences, such as adventure, fitness, music, and creation, enhancing their daily gaming sessions.

The VIVE XR Elite is the latest consumer flagship all-in-one machine introduced by HTC VIVE this year. Boasting a lightweight design, powerful performance, and a myriad of features, this device offers more than just PC VR-level entertainment.

Featuring innovative technology, the VIVE XR Elite can be applied to various business scenarios alongside games, entertainment, fitness, and productivity applications for business and education. The device is equipped with a full-color high-resolution RGB see-through camera lens, an innovative foldable design, adjustable diopter lenses, an interpupillary distance adjustment button (IPD), a 3840 x 1920 screen resolution, and a wide viewing angle of up to 110 degrees. Furthermore, the VIVE XR Elite also offers a replaceable battery design, ensuring uninterrupted VR experiences.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to dive into the world of virtual reality with the VIVE XR Elite Limited-Time Cool Play Gift Pack. Whether you are a seasoned VR enthusiast or a newcomer to the virtual realm, this package promises an unforgettable and immersive gaming experience.

