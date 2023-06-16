Vivo official announcement: the flagship with the strongest curved screen, vivo X90s with Dimensity 9200+

Vivo Jia Jingdong announced the upcoming release of its latest imaging flagship mobile phone, the vivo X90s. At the same time, Jia Jingdong also posted a photo of the real phone. From the photo of the real phone, it can be seen that this phone uses the “confession” color design with the classic style of the X series.

It is understood that the design concept of the vivo X90s is “sky-level cloud window”, which uses a “cloud-level” double-layer structure to enhance the overall aesthetics and order of the lens module and the back, showing a very good appearance.

In terms of core specifications, vivo X90s is the first mobile phone equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ flagship processor. This processor has an AnTuTu score of more than 1.36 million points, beating Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2, making vivo X90s an Android phone. Among them, it has become the flagship mobile phone with the most powerful curved screen.

Specifically, the CPU frequency of Dimensity 9200+ has been greatly increased. The frequency of the X3 super-large core has reached 3.35GHz, and the frequency of the three large cores has also reached 3GHz, which is a 10% increase compared to before. In addition, the G715 GPU core peak frequency has increased by more than 17% compared to before.

After testing, the Dimensity 9200+ is very prominent in Manhattan 3.0 and 1440p Aztec scenes, and its performance has been improved by more than 10%. Its performance has been greatly improved, and the game is played more smoothly.

The vivo X90s will be officially launched in the near future, and many consumers are looking forward to the arrival of this flagship phone.