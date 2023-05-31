Vivo S17 Pro also gets a dedicated 2X portrait camera

Vivo

As the positioning of the Vivo X series continues to move upwards, the S series of thin and light selfie cameras that originally focused on the mid-range market have also taken advantage of the trend in the past few years, becoming a product line that can cover mid-to-high-end products. On the S17, S17t and S17 Pro released today, we have seen some high-end machine features that have been “decentralized”. For example, on the Pro this time, the factory added a dedicated 2X portrait camera. It uses a 12MP IMX663 photosensitive element, paired with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with optical shock stabilization and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, forming a “no-numbers” three-camera combination. And Vivo also stuffed a 13-channel multi-spectral sensor into this phone in order to further improve the accuracy of exposure and white balance.

S17 Pro / Live

Compared with the Pro, the camera system of S17 and S17t mainly lacks 50mm portrait and multi-spectral sensors. Among them, the main camera of S17 is slightly different, replaced by the same 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor. However, all three new models have 50MP autofocus 90-degree selfie cameras, and are equipped with soft lights on the front and rear. Among them, the front dual lights are hidden in the micro-slits at the top of the screen, while the rear “soft light ring” can adjust the color temperature, and can give a suitable fill light effect according to the environment. The design of this ring has been well received on the S16, adding a touch of aura to the appearance of the phone. The popular cyan version of the previous generation has also been inherited this time, and Vivo has also enabled the so-called “particle ink” process, which can make the back cover show crystal ripples.

The S17, S17t and S17 Pro are all 7.46mm thick and weigh 186g, 186g and 188g respectively. All three use the same 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED of the X90 and X90 Pro, and the refresh rate is 120Hz. The S17 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chip, the S17t is a MediaTek Dimensity 8050, and the Pro model uses a Dimensity 8200. All three devices have a built-in 4,600mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging.

S17 / Alive

Both the Vivo S17 and S17 Pro will offer 8+256, 12+256, and 12+512 configurations, priced from RMB 2,499 and 3,099 respectively. The new product will be pre-sold in mainland China from now on, and the listing information of S17t is yet to be confirmed.