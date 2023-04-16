vivo V29 Pro exposed, Dimensity 8000, 6.7-inch screen, 5000mAh battery- Qooah

The new mobile phone vivo V29 Pro has exposed key news. The phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, the processor model is Dimensity 8000 series and the battery capacity is 5000mAh. There is new news that the new vivo V29 Pro series will be released for the Indian market in the near future, and the model of this product is V2251 (India/Global version).

The screen of the vivo V29 Pro has a curved design, similar to all the Pro models in the V series. The rear panel may be applied with color changing technology.

The vivo V29 Pro mobile phone is equipped with a refresh rate of 120Hz AMOLED screen, a size of 6.7 inches, and is equipped with an on-screen fingerprint recognition sensor. The processor model is MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series, which has 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM.

The vivo V29 Pro operating system is Android 13. The battery capacity is 5000mAh and supports 66W fast charging.

In terms of photography, the vivo V29 Pro has a 64-megapixel rear main camera (supports OIS optical image stabilization), and a 50-megapixel front selfie camera for video chat, but other sensors have not yet been announced.