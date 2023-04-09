OPPO Find N2 Flip is well-received, and even the closely related vivo should refer to it! Recently, the vivo X Flip thin folding machine was officially exposed. In addition to playing with the purple body, the machine is equipped with a large-size screen, and it can also have functions such as replying messages, which are practical. However, the external screen of the vivo X Flip is still displayed horizontally, and its practicality may not be as practical as that of OPPO.

Vivo recently invited actress Wang Ziwen to shoot the promotional video in China, in which Wang Ziwen is holding the vivo X Flip and using it, officially revealing the new phone. It is expected that the vivo X Flip will use a Snapdragon 8+ series processor, the main camera will have at least a 50MP camera and will be equipped with a Zeiss system; as for the external screen function, it will be on par with the oppo Find N2 Flip, and it can directly reply to messages, etc., without much breakthrough.

Source: Fast Technology