Vivo X Fold 2 review: A balance

Starting from Xiaomi MIX Fold 2 last year, this generation of large-size horizontal inward-folding mobile phones has almost all done a lot in light weight (especially the Huawei Mate X3, which weighs only 239g). However, while “slimming down”, these products are more or less functionally trade-offs, and Vivo, which has been trying to pursue a comprehensive horizontal folding machine since last year, does not seem to fully approve of such a strategy. With the idea of ​​”flagship first, then fold”, they made a brand new Vivo X Fold 2. Although this new phone is much thinner and lighter than the previous generation, it still has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 120W fast charging, dual ultrasonic fingerprints and other selling points that other companies do not have. How to balance the weight, thickness and function of the folding machine? Next, you may wish to follow the author to see the answer given by Vivo.

Appearance and feel

Vivo X Fold 2 echoes the X90 series in appearance. The core visual elements are circles and lines, and the back cover has different textures (the red and blue models are plain leather and glass) / look and feel (the black model makes the glass in two ways) The stitching makes it a step further than X Fold in terms of recognition. On the red machine that the author got, the bottom of the back glass will also show a smudge effect similar to that in ink painting. The factory calls this set of design language “two instruments and one universal”, which can be said to be very apt.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

Weight loss is the homework that every horizontal folding mobile phone is doing this year, and X Fold 2 is no exception, but Vivo will be relatively more conservative to a certain extent. The weight of this mobile phone is as light as 278.5g, and it is as thin as 5.95mm and 12.9mm when unfolded and folded respectively. Compared with many competitors in the current market, such specifications are even slightly behind, but for those who have used X Fold / X Fold+, the burden on their hands is really much smaller.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

That is to say, the reason for this is, on the one hand, because the X Fold 2 is the largest among the current mainstream horizontal folding machines in terms of size. Another important reason is that Vivo is unwilling to give up too many functions for thinness. For example, the dual-screen ultrasonic fingerprint module that significantly improved the unlocking experience in the previous generation has been retained by them. Existence alone. There is also a very useful mute lever, which continues to appear on the side of the phone. Of course, it’s not without regrets. In this generation of Vivo, it still hasn’t waterproofed its folding machine. Seeing that the 239g body of Huawei’s Mate X3 can also achieve IPX8, it is hard to say that the customer group that X Fold 2 is targeting is not greedy, right?

screen and sound quality

Vivo X Fold 2 review

The Vivo X Fold 2 is replaced with a Samsung E6 AMOLED panel inside and out, but the basic specifications are almost the same as the previous generation. The sizes are 8.03 inches and 6.53 inches respectively, the ratios are 4:3.55 and 21:9, and the resolutions are 2,160 x 1,916 and 2,520 x 1,080. They all have a refresh rate of 120Hz, have LTPO, and support locking an app to display at 120Hz. According to the officially listed data, the peak brightness of the inside and outside can reach 1,800 and 1,600 nits respectively. In actual use, there is no pressure to display outdoors under sunlight, and the screen color is consistent, the look and feel is comfortable, and with good color accuracy, the overall experience is very satisfactory.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

Although Vivo still uses a drop-shaped hinge on the X Fold 2, the number of parts has been reduced by 83 and lighter materials have been replaced. But even so, the creases on the UTG glass surface after the phone is opened seem to be a little bit further than the previous generation, which has already performed well. Under normal circumstances, you can touch it but not see it. I think it will not affect normal use at all. There is also no gap between the two halves of the machine after folding the unit. Moreover, the official claims that the new machine has obtained TÜV’s 400,000 folding worry-free certification, which should theoretically be more durable than the previous generation.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

In terms of sound quality, the performance of the X Fold 2’s dual speakers is quite satisfactory. But like its own imaging flagship X90 Pro+, with the blessing of the 8 Gen 2 platform, it can achieve the effect of “wireless true Hi-Fi” with Vivo TWS 3 Pro headphones. Thanks to aptX Lossless technology, the audio transmission rate can reach 1.2Mbps, which can bring a very good true wireless listening experience.

camera

Vivo X Fold 2 review

Vivo almost copied the X90’s rear camera system on the X Fold 2, which are 50MP main camera (IMX866 sensor) with optical anti-shake, 12MP ultra-wide-angle and 12MP 2X portrait camera (both use IMX663). Compared with the previous generation, the focal length coverage is less than 5X telephoto, which is obviously a sacrifice for weight reduction. In actual shooting, the usability of the main camera and the 2X end are quite good, the color is pleasing, and the portrait mode combined with various functions blessed by Zeiss is also quite playable. However, as a folding machine, relatively speaking, the advantage is the richer shooting methods realized by the folding structure. For example, waist-level framing, auxiliary shooting, and the new hovering starry sky mode, etc., as long as they are used properly, the potential of the hardware can be better utilized.

But when it comes to hovering, the stability of the X Fold 2 when the hinge is fixed has regressed from the previous generation. The new opportunity is easier to close automatically when the opening angle is less than 45 degrees. There is another place that some people may feel troubled, which is the position of the opening for the 16MP selfie camera on the inside. It’s in the middle of the top right half of the inner screen, which some people find to be an eyesore when playing videos. The author doesn’t care that much about it, and this design is used by Vivo’s three horizontal folding machines so far, and it seems that there is no intention to change it.

system

Vivo X Fold 2 review

This phone is pre-loaded with the Android 13-based OriginOS 3 system from the factory, and the visual style has not changed much. The biggest improvement in function is to follow the example of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and add a bottom “task bar” that facilitates multitasking switching. When you enter an app, the narrowed dock will stay at the bottom of the screen so that you can call other software at any time. There is a full application list button on the left side of it, and it also supports long-press to hide/recall, which should greatly improve the efficiency of operation after getting used to it.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

At the same time, X Fold 2 also launched the “remote control PC” mode together with Vivo Pad 2, which was unveiled together. After turning it on, you can make the mobile phone screen act as the mouse and keyboard of the remote computer, which can play a very good emergency role in dealing with some unexpected work. In addition, users can also use the keyboard and mouse connected to the computer to control the screen of the mobile phone in a coordinated state. With such a sharing, many people will probably “fish” more diligently when they go to work. (Huh?)

Vivo X Fold 2 review

However, it is worth noting that although the cross-device function in the system has been strengthened, Vivo has downgraded the USB version of X Fold 2 from the previous USB 3.2 Gen1 to USB 2.0, which is really puzzling. The infrared module is also subtracted, which may be a little bit reasonable, after all, the usage scenarios of this function are relatively more limited.

Performance and Endurance

Vivo X Fold 2 review

Vivo X Fold 2 is the first foldable phone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, unmatched in performance in its class. With LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, there is no need to worry about the smoothness of daily operation. When using the inner screen to play games, the temperature of the fuselage can also be controlled at a very good level. After folding, the temperature control performance of the external screen will be slightly inferior, but I believe that there should be a small number of people who use the folding machine to play this way, right?

Vivo X Fold 2 review

A 4,800mAh battery is built into the unit, which is slightly larger than its predecessor. The actual use improvement is quite impressive. According to personal habits, you can spend a working day with confidence. And even if you use the phone more intensively, Vivo has also prepared a 120W limited fast charge this time to “recover blood” at any time. This is the first time that a high-power charging solution has appeared on a folding mobile phone. According to actual measurements, the Fold 2 can be filled with about 30% of the power in just 5 minutes, and it can reach 44% in 10 minutes. It takes about half an hour to fully charge, which is a significant advantage over competing products. At the same time, it also supports 50W wireless fast charging. It is a little disappointing that the standard charger does not have dual USB-C ports like the previous generation. If you want to have both power and convenience, you may have to wait for the next generation update.

competitors

Vivo X Fold 2 review

If you just look at the price, Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 and Honor Magic Vs should be closer to Vivo X Fold 2. But these two models are basically lagging behind in other aspects except for the small win in weight. In terms of the comprehensive strength of the product itself, the most direct opponent is estimated to be Huawei Mate X3. The obvious strengths of X Fold 2 focus on performance, charging and fingerprint experience, while Mate X3 has a ridiculously light 239g waterproof body and a more textured design. The camera and system of both sides have their own strengths. Generally speaking, it is difficult to say which one is better, and it still depends on the specific needs of users.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

However, it should be pointed out that when X Fold 2 and Mate X3 have the same basic model RAM and storage specifications, the starting price of the latter is 4,000 yuan higher and it is hard to find a machine. Compared with the purchase threshold, Vivo is much lower here. As for Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4, it is also much more expensive than the X Fold 2, but it does not have any special features except for the IPX8 body. Perhaps the updated Z Fold 5 this summer will be a more suitable object for comparison.

epilogue

Vivo X Fold 2 review

Vivo X Fold 2 pursues one body and two appearances in terms of shape. The two appearances are Yin and Yang, which embodies the way of balance. And this can also express the product concept behind it very well, that is, trying to find a balance between weight, thickness and function. In the current folding machine market, this device has the most hardware piled up, and consumers who pursue flagship specifications basically don’t have to make too many concessions. This is beyond the reach of most similar products that are thin and light. What’s more, except for the Mate X3, the grip experience of the X Fold 2 is not that much worse than others.

Vivo X Fold 2 review

Vivo’s strategy of “flagship first, then folding” received good response on last year’s X Fold / X Fold+, and this generation can generally continue, allowing the positioning of X Fold 2 in the market to further differentiate itself from the products of the same period. . Before the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 folding machine from other companies comes out, this balanced mobile phone should be able to get a lot of opportunities by virtue of its first-mover advantage.