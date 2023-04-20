Vivo X Fold 2 with 120W fast charging is the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 foldable

Vivo

Almost halfway through 2023, there isn’t a single foldable phone that will use Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. And tonight, with the arrival of the Vivo X Fold 2, that situation is finally broken. The shape of the new phone has changed slightly compared with the previous generation. It is no longer based on the design language of the combination of square and circle, but instead uses a pure circular camera area and a vertical line on the right side of the back of the phone to match, which echoes the X90 series. The color of the device is divided into three types: black, blue, and red. The black back cover will make the glass show two textures, and the red and blue models are a splicing combination of plain leather and glass.

Vivo

In order to comply with the thinning and lightening trend of large-size horizontal folding machines, the Vivo X Fold 2 is also reduced to 278g, which is about 33g lighter than the previous generation. The thickness in the open and closed states is as thin as 6.4mm and 12.9mm respectively. The hinge still uses the water drop solution, but 83 parts are reduced and lighter materials are used. The device supports multi-angle hovering, and has obtained TÜV’s 400,000-fold worry-free certification. The X Fold 2 uses 120Hz Samsung E6 AMOLED both inside and outside. The inner screen is 8.03 inches with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,916, and the outside is a 6.53-inch 2,520 x 1,080 panel. The peak brightness of the two is 1,800 and 1,600 nits respectively, and the well-received internal and external dual ultrasonic fingerprint scheme of the previous generation has also been completely inherited.

Vivo

In addition to the S8 Gen 2, Vivo also stuffed the X Fold 2 with a self-developed V2 imaging chip, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone supports Wi-Fi 7 and aptX Lossless lossless transmission. Its built-in battery is 4,800mAh. While retaining 50W wireless fast charging, the wired fast power has been increased to 120W. In the video part, both the inner and outer selfie cameras are 16MP. The rear main camera uses a 50MP IMX866 photoreceptor, and it also has optical anti-shake, and a hovering starry sky mode has been added. The other two cameras are super wide-angle and 2X portrait, both of which use 12MP IMX663 sensor. It is worth mentioning that the system equipped with the new machine has a more multitasking task list dock, and there are remote control PCs and conference assistants (quick participation in meetings, background noise reduction, content shorthand, etc.) to meet productivity needs.

Vivo

The entire series of Vivo X Fold 2 is equipped with 12GB RAM, which is divided into two capacities of 256GB and 512GB. The corresponding prices are RMB 8,999 and RMB 9,999 respectively. It is available for pre-sale in mainland China from now on.