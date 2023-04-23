Vivo X90 Pro review and upcoming Macs leaks

Another week is done. While many are already enjoying the warmer weather, here at TechnikNews Weekly is a recap of last week’s articles.

But what did we report on this week anyway? On Friday, my colleague Nils published the test report on the Vivo X90 Pro, which was not entirely convincing for the price. And yesterday I reported that Apple will probably introduce a new Mac Pro as the next Mac.

Vivo X90 Pro im Test

The Vivo X90 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from BBK’s subsidiary brand. So far it was only available on the Chinese market and now it is also available in Europe. Vivo charges 1199 euros, but my colleague Nils can only partially recommend the smartphone. The reason for this is the lack of a fingerprint sensor and the rather weak additional camera lenses. We liked the design, the workmanship and the battery. All details including test shots with the camera can be found in the test report:

Apple will probably introduce Mac Pro next

Rumor has it that there are quite a few Macs currently in the queue for an official launch. Three new model numbers have now been discovered in a configuration file for the “Where is?” network, which do not match any of the currently available Macs. As explained in the article, these are most likely three different versions of the Mac Pro, which Apple has not yet switched to the M processors.

recommendations for you