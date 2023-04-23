Home » Vivo X90 Pro review and upcoming Macs leaks
Technology

Vivo X90 Pro review and upcoming Macs leaks

by admin
Vivo X90 Pro review and upcoming Macs leaks

Another week is done. While many are already enjoying the warmer weather, here at TechnikNews Weekly is a recap of last week’s articles.

But what did we report on this week anyway? On Friday, my colleague Nils published the test report on the Vivo X90 Pro, which was not entirely convincing for the price. And yesterday I reported that Apple will probably introduce a new Mac Pro as the next Mac.

Vivo X90 Pro im Test

The Vivo X90 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from BBK’s subsidiary brand. So far it was only available on the Chinese market and now it is also available in Europe. Vivo charges 1199 euros, but my colleague Nils can only partially recommend the smartphone. The reason for this is the lack of a fingerprint sensor and the rather weak additional camera lenses. We liked the design, the workmanship and the battery. All details including test shots with the camera can be found in the test report:

Apple will probably introduce Mac Pro next

Rumor has it that there are quite a few Macs currently in the queue for an official launch. Three new model numbers have now been discovered in a configuration file for the “Where is?” network, which do not match any of the currently available Macs. As explained in the article, these are most likely three different versions of the Mac Pro, which Apple has not yet switched to the M processors.

recommendations for you

See also  From Poland with the translator: this is how the Vasco Translator V4 challenges Google Translate

You may also like

How was the Andes mountain range formed? Here...

Report Alleges Google Tracks Users’ Online Browsing Behavior...

SpaceX cancels first test flight of giant rocket...

Generative AI will dominate the design industry and...

Seth Dobrin: “Artificial intelligence must be regulated, not...

Expanding the market for mobile phones, vehicles and...

Seth Dobrin: “Artificial intelligence must be regulated, not...

cURL: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

Google rebrands its virtual telecom service to Google...

Smart garden tools at Tink: The top deals...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy