Vivo Y78 passed the NCC audit and there is expected to be a Y78+ – Saydigi-Tech

Vivo Y78 has passed the NCC audit and it is expected that there will be a Y78+


The vivo Y series, which is loved by many friends in Taiwan, seems to be ready for a new machine! Earlier, the vivo Y78 passed the NCC audit list with the model “V2244” and adopted a curved screen design.


According to NCC’s mobile phone photos, the Y78 will use a curved screen design, a square three-lens module combination at the rear of the fuselage, and a central digging hole for the front screen. In addition to the NCC information, it is currently expected that the Y78 will have a 6.58-inch screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor, a 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera combination, a 16MP front camera, and two capacities of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. combination.

It is currently expected to be released in May alongside the Y78+.

