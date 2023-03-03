Brand new ProArtist

ProArtist is a new brand of cooling products from mainland China. It was founded by the former product manager (PM) of the old brand Prolimatech. Its company, Jieyang Fengying Technology Co., Ltd., was established as early as 2018 and in 2019 Introduced the first air-cooled radiator AcmePlus 5. ProArtist aims at computer enthusiasts, integrates rich knowledge and experience in the past and innovative thinking into product design, has a number of patents for its own heat dissipation design, and launches affordable and cost-effective high-performance radiator products, and is more familiar with computers Players’ habits and needs, the main selling point is easy installation, and currently China is the main sales market. Earlier, the Hong Kong agent Myls-Tec introduced the new ProArtist brand and is also the authorized general agent in Hong Kong.

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 All-in-One Liquid Cooling

▲ ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 integrated water cooling

ProArtist has launched a new Gratify AIO 5 360 all-in-one water cooling, officially named GA series, with two water cooling specifications of GA3 280mm and GA5 360mm, and two appearance versions of black and white. The official model received this time is Gratify AIO 5 The black version uses a self-designed water pump water cooling head, with a 360mm high-density low-resistance aluminum metal water-cooling radiator and 3 ARGB fans, which can provide very strong heat dissipation performance. The GA series water-cooling has an ARGB water temperature display and ARGB fan lighting effects. It can satisfy players with viewing needs.

ProArtist GA5 box

▲ GA5 purple metal bronzing box

The black version of ProArtist GA5 adopts the square cardboard box that is common for AIO water-cooling products in the market. What’s more special is that the box is processed with purple hot stamping. The reflective effect of the purple metal surface is more vivid and eye-catching.

After opening the box, you can see that the water cooler, buckle box, and accessories are firmly placed inside the pearl cotton foam.

The box includes 1 water-cooled fan body, 1 accessory box, 1 ProArtist customized 1-to-3 fan control and lighting effect series cable, 1 pair of cotton gloves, 1 simple installation manual,

Support Intel LGA 1700/1200, AMD AM5/AM4 platform clips

▲ Support Intel LGA 115X / 1700, AMD AM5 / AM4 platforms

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 water-cooling clip box comes with Intel 1700 / 1200 platform backplane, Intel 1700 / 1200 bracket studs, AMD water-block clip, AM5 / AM4 anti-tear bracket, AMD backplane screws, Intel platform supports LGA 1700 , 1200 Socket, AMD platform supports Socket AM5, AM4. In addition, there are short fixing screws for the water cooling radiator, thermal paste, and a 1/2 5V 3-pin ARGB lighting connection cable.

▲ Attached easy installation instructions

A simple installation manual is attached to the box. The installation manual uses simple black images and short text descriptions to illustrate, and displays the corresponding accessories in logo colors. It is quite intuitive and easy to understand, and is very helpful for novice users , very caring.

Pre-installed fan, integrated modular connection design

The ProArtist GA5 360 water cooling adopts a rare water-cooling exhaust fan pre-installation design, which can simplify the manual installation procedure for users. In addition, it adopts a modular connection design. There are 3 custom-designed connectors on each side of the water-cooling radiator, and through 1 An integrated connecting wire is used to control the fan, greatly reducing the number of connecting wires.

Yajun GA5 water cooling is pre-connected with an integrated cable on the radiator, providing a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB female connectors, a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB male connectors and a set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply connectors.

Users can connect the ARGB connector of this integrated cable to the cable of the water-cooling head in series, and only need to connect the fan power supply, water-cooling head water power supply and ARGB lighting effect control to the motherboard to complete the power supply and lighting effect of the entire water-cooling Connection, this is the most simple and easy connection process of water-cooled wires that the author has experienced for the time being.

Easy installation buckle design

▲ Easy installation buckle design

The feature of the ProArtist radiator mounting clip is easy installation, some clip parts are marked with colors, the Intel water block clip is pre-installed on the water block, and the Intel backplane is also pre-assembled with several accessories, users only need Put the bracket studs on the Intel backplane screws, cover the water block and lock the four-corner screws, and then the water block can be installed. There are a few steps for the AMD platform, but the steps are roughly the same. This is the easiest and easiest fastener installation process that the author has ever experienced.

Fashion black round water block

▲ The water block adopts a fashionable appearance design

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 uses a water block with a cylindrical plastic shell. The size of the water block is 72mm x 72mm x 60mm. The ABS shell of the water block is treated with black matte matte paint. The design of the water block is quite fashionable.

Water temperature real-time temperature LED display, ARGB light ring

▲ Water temperature real-time temperature LED display

The top of the ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 water-cooling head is equipped with a real-time water temperature display LED display, which provides the function of real-time display of the temperature of the water cooling liquid, allowing users to observe the change of the water temperature of the water cooling at any time, and it is equipped with an ARGB light ring design to provide RGB lighting effects. In addition, the upper temperature display adopts a 270° rotatable design, which can adjust the position of the display according to the installation direction of different water cooling heads.

The position of the water block is extended by an integrated connection cable, providing a set of 4-pin PWM fan power supply connectors, a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB female connectors, and a set of 5V 3-pin ARGB male connectors.

Yajun’s self-developed water cooling head design, precision cutting micro channel design

▲ Design of self-developed water cooling head pump

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 is equipped with a built-in water-cooling pump. It adopts a self-developed water pump design scheme and a three-phase silent motor. The maximum speed of the water pump motor is 2300rpm ± 10%, and the noise level of the water pump is 29dBA ± 2dBA. , other than that, there is no other official description about the design of its own water-cooled water pump. Judging from the position of the water pipe joints of the water cooling head, compared with other water cooling, the space between the water pipes is wider and kept horizontal.

▲ Large area copper bottom design

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 adopts a large-area copper bottom design. The total contactable area of ​​the copper bottom is 54mm x 54mm. The surface of the copper bottom is polished to a bright state, and has a central slightly convex design, which can better fit the uneven and concave CPU surface. In addition, a transparent protective sticker is pasted at the factory. Users need to remove the protective sticker and apply thermal paste on the surface of the CPU by themselves.

▲ Attached with its own Yajun W15 thermal paste

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 is attached with a piece of its own Yajun W15 thermal paste, the capacity is estimated to be about 2ml, the actual coating is gray thermal paste, medium viscosity and low humidity, can pull out rubber texture, very similar to Shin-Etsu 7921 / 7868 Similarly, it is easy to spread over the entire surface of the CPU.

High density and low water resistance aluminum metal radiator

▲ Adopt 360mm high density and low water resistance aluminum metal water cooling radiator

The water cooling of ProArtist GA5 360 adopts 360mm high density and low water resistance aluminum metal water cooling radiator, the size is 397mm x 120mm x 27mm, the thickness of the inner channel fin is about 20mm, and the water chambers at the left and right ends of the water cooling row are designed with square corners and welded with U-shaped fins The method increases the contact surface between the water channel and the fins, and at the same time increases the density to 20 pieces per inch (FPI value), providing a thin-body water cooling circulation system with 6 in and 6 out, and the heat dissipation area is larger under the same cooling volume. Achieve maximum cooling performance.

EPDM + IIR synthetic water pipe

▲ 450mm EPDM + IIR synthetic water pipe

ProArtist GA5 360 water cooling adopts 450mm EPDM + IIR synthetic water pipe, which is more heat-resistant and aging-resistant than ordinary rubber water pipes, and can strengthen the sealing to prevent leakage and evaporation. It also has a longer lifespan and can be placed softly. The outer layer of the water pipe is covered with a black nylon braided mesh pipe, which not only enhances the appearance and texture of the product, but also provides protection against cutting, wear and tear.

ARGB fan

▲ Comes with 3 homemade ARGB fans

ProArtist GA5 360 water cooling comes with 3 ARGB fans. This time I received the old version of GA5 water cooling V1. The official model is PAH1F12025ABA. The size is 120mm x 120mm x 25mm. It supports 12V voltage input and PWM for speed control. The speed is 800rpm~ 2,050rpm ± 10%, the maximum air flow rate is 77 CFM ± 10%, the maximum air pressure is 2.45 mm H²O ± 10%, and the maximum sound and noise level is 32dBA ± 2dBA.

*V2 new version has different specifications

▲ Equipped with 9 sickle-shaped fan blades

The ProArtist GA5 ARGB fan uses 9 sickle-shaped fan blades, Dual Ball Bearing double ball bearings, the fan blades are designed with a tail lift and a tooth transmission design, which can provide good airflow and pressure.

▲ Add high-brightness ARGB LED lamp grains

ARGB Fan The fan is made of milky white translucent light-guiding material fan blades, with high-brightness ARGB LED light particles inside, which can display colorful ARGB lighting effects during operation. In addition, anti-vibration rubber pads are added to the four corners of the front and back of the fan, which can effectively reduce the resonance noise between the fan and the chassis.

The ARGB fan uses Arjun’s custom integrated connectors.

ProArtist GA5 360 ARGB Lighting Demonstration

▲ ARGB lighting effect of the water block

▲ ARGB fan lighting effect

Thermal Test:

testing platform:

Intel Core i9-13900K Processor

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 Liquid Cooler

MSI MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI Motherboard

TEAM T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5-7600 32GB Memory

Nvidia GeForce GT 630 graphics card

Windows 11 21H2 OS

The test is an open platform, using Intel Core i9-13900K processor, MSI MAG B760M MORTAR WIFI motherboard, and the room temperature is about 21 °C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects FPU unit full load (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 253W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 21 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 2424rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2515rpm, the P-Core clock frequency of i9-13900K is maintained at 4.9GHz ~ 5.0GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 3.8 ~ 3.9GHz. The full load is recorded below The maximum power consumption of the CPU Package is 253W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 75°C, and the maximum temperature is 77°C.

* “Custom” water cooling fan speed is set to 30°C 20% PWM, 50°C 50% PWM, 60°C 80% PWM, 75°C 100% PWM

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects FPU unit full load (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 280W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 21 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 2429rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2510rpm, the P-Core clock frequency of i9-13900K is maintained at 5.0GHz ~ 5.1GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz. The highest recorded under full load The power consumption of the CPU Package is 280W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 81°C, and the maximum temperature is 83°C.

The burn-in load test uses AIDA64 System Stability, and single-selects the full load of the FPU unit (AVX2), uses the default BIOS settings, manually adjusts PL1 / PL2 to 300W, “custom” water cooling fan speed setting, and “FullSpeed” water pump speed setting. After 15 minutes of loading, the CPU fan speed is up to 2242rpm, the water pump speed is up to 2789rpm, the P-Core clock frequency of the i9-13900K is maintained at 5.1GHz ~ 5.2GHz, and the E-Core is maintained at 4.0GHz. The highest recorded under full load The power consumption of the CPU Package is 300W, the average temperature of the CPU Package is 86°C, and the maximum temperature is 88°C.

In the heat dissipation test, the author only adjusted the upper limit of PL1 / PL2 power consumption for i9-13900K, and set it to 253W, 280W, and 300W. The author is very surprised by the heat dissipation performance of the ProArtist GA5 360 water cooling, because under the high power consumption load of 13900K, it can maintain such a low temperature performance. The AIO is water-cooled. In addition, under high power consumption load, you can observe the water temperature change through the water temperature display to confirm whether there is an overheating abnormality. Of course, the water cooling at this price of 1,000 yuan is not completely perfect. For example, the old fan version of the GA5 V1 received today, this fan will produce a slight shaft noise when it is running at low speed, and there will be obvious air flow when it is running at high speed To put it simply, the sound and noise performance of the V1 version of the water-cooled exhaust fan is poor. As for the noisy water bubble sound when the GA5 water-cooled pump is started for the first time, after about a day, the noisy water bubble sound has disappeared to the general noise of the water pump running, and the sound of the water pump will not be heard at a long distance, but You can still hear the running noise when you get close.

ProArtist Gratify AIO 5 All-in-One Liquid Cooling

Price: HK$999 (White/Black)

Enquiry: Myls-Tec (3188-0410)

Flat comments:

ProArtist launched the new Gratify AIO 5 360 all-in-one water cooling, featuring the easiest and simplest cable connection and clip installation, which can maximize the simplification of AIO water cooling installation steps and bring users a very convenient installation experience. In addition, the ARGB water temperature display water block and ARGB fan bring gorgeous RGB lighting effects for viewing. It also allows users to monitor the temperature of the water cooling liquid in real time, and can provide super strong heat dissipation performance. However, the high-speed sound of the old V1 fan The noise performance is relatively loud (I heard that the new version of the V2 fan has improved the problem of loud noise). As far as the 360 ​​water cooling is within the thousand mosquito price range, it can be regarded as affordable and has certain advantages of high cost performance. It is worth a try for users who do not have high requirements for quietness but also pursue strong heat dissipation.