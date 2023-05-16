vm2: New vulnerability! UNIX and Linux affected

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for vm2. Several vulnerabilities have been identified. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published a security notice for vm2 on May 16th, 2023. The software contains several vulnerabilities that can be exploited by attackers. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the open source product vm2 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-p5gc-c584-jj6v (Status: 05/15/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Multiple vulnerabilities reported for vm2 – risk: high

Risk level: 4 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,8

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.8.

vm2 bug: description of the attack

vm2 is a sandbox in which untrusted code from Node’s built-in modules can run.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit several vulnerabilities in vm2 to execute arbitrary code and manipulate files.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE designation system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) by individual serial numbers CVE-2023-32313 and CVE-2023-32314.

Systems affected by the vm2 vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Open Source vm2 < 3.9.18 (cpe:/a:vm2_project:vm2)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-p5gc-c584-jj6v vom 2023-05-15 (16.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/patriksimek/vm2/security/advisories/GHSA-p5gc-c584-jj6v

GitHub Security Advisory GHSA-whpj-8f3w-67p5 vom 2023-05-15 (16.05.2023)

For more information, see: https://github.com/patriksimek/vm2/security/advisories/GHSA-whpj-8f3w-67p5

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for vm2. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

05/16/2023 – Initial version

