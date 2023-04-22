VMware Aria Operations for Logs: IT security warning about new vulnerability

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for VMware Aria Operations for Logs. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) issued a security advisory for VMware Aria Operations for Logs on April 21, 2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the product VMware Aria Operations for Logs < 8.12 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2023-0007 (Stand: 20.04.2023).

Security Advisory for VMware Aria Operations for Logs – Risk: High

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,8

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a priority list based on this for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” with a base score of 9.8.

VMware Aria Operations for Logs Bug: Multiple vulnerabilities allow execution of arbitrary code with administrator privileges

VMware Aria Operations for Logs (formerly vRealize Log Insight) is a log analysis tool.

A remote, anonymous, or authenticated attacker could exploit multiple vulnerabilities in VMware Aria Operations for Logs to run arbitrary code with administrative privileges.

The vulnerabilities were classified using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) based on the individual serial numbers CVE-2023-20865 and CVE-2023-20864.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

VMware Aria Operations for Logs < 8.12 (cpe:/a:vmware:aria_operations_for_logs)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security managers should regularly check when the manufacturing company makes a new security update available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

VMware Security Advisory VMSA-2023-0007 vom 2023-04-20 (21.04.2023)

For more information, see: https://www.vmware.com/security/advisories/VMSA-2023-0007.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Notice for VMware Aria Operations for Logs. As updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

April 21, 2023 – Initial version

