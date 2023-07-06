VMware: security and attention to costs

OVHcloud has announced the review of the VMware platform within the Hosted Private Cloud, now more flexible, secure, faster and more cost-conscious. Following the needs of system integrators, providers of SaaS, SMB and Enterprise solutions, the new line aims to resolution of the key challenges of moving legacy applications to the cloud, developing modern applications, and defining a multicloud strategy.

Unlimited public bandwidth

Leveraging technologies and architectures already used, trusted and known by customers, VMware solutions on OVHcloud offer a seamless experience based on VMware vSphere. The platform is robust, flexible and benefits from a large and unlimited public bandwidth guaranteed by 10 Gbps. Plus an improved, industry-leading 99.5% Service Level Agreement (SLA) for increased availability and resiliency.

Flexibility, safety and attention to costs

La gamma VMware su OVHcloud è formata: OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere; OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere, Hyperconverged Storage; OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere, Network Security; OVHcloud Managed VMware vSphere, Software-Defined Datacenter.

Ideal for developing modern applications

The VMware platform on OVHcloud now allows the migration of applications to the cloud without having to resort to refactoring techniques, reducing risks and saving time. Plus the ability to migrate infrastructure in lift & shift scenarios. The solution allows you to implement VMware Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, facilitating the management of Kubernetes clusters and simplifying the path of app development towards a Cloud Native model.

Flexibility, security and cost awareness for OVHcloud

With VMware NSX-T available on select products, overall app security management is simplified, regardless of their context (VM or Container). All this also allows you to rely on one micro-segmentation to reduce the risk of lateral movement attacks, including ransomware.

Security certifications

Thierry Souche, Cto OVHcloud

We are very proud to present our new reliable and secure VMware range on OVHcloud. Using a state-of-the-art technology foundation, it has been carefully designed to respond to the needs of our customers and support them in migrating their apps to the cloud. Thanks to the latest innovations and compatibility with VMware Tanzu, the complexity of Kubernetes disappears, allowing you to quickly develop innovative apps. In addition, VMware’s range on OVHcloud is accompanied by a number of security certifications on our sustainable cloud.

Check spending

The new VMware product line on OVHcloud is designed to offer customers maximum flexibility. And at the same time guarantee an expense commensurate with your needs. With the costs in increase globally across most industries and with 80% of businesses trying to keep cloud spending in check, this approach offers organizations the best cost/performance ratio for their budgets and needs. This once again demonstrates the pricing predictability that OVHcloud is known for.

Sustainability, flexibility, safety and attention to costs

VMware on OVHcloud leverages OVHcloud’s infrastructure expertise, delivering a reliable cloud in green datacenters. Fully integrated with other OVHcloud services through vRack Private Network, VMware on OVHcloud satisfies the most demanding workloads in terms of digital sovereignty.

Furthermore, since it is labeled as a VMware Sovereign Cloud Provider, VMware on OVHcloud boasts a number of certifications, including HDS, PCI-DSS and the SecNumCloud qualification issued by the French National Agency for Information Systems Security (ANSSI). OVHcloud data centers make use of a unique industrial model, with a system of cooling down water-based solution that contributes to the development of a sustainable Cloud, enabling customers to achieve best-in-class PUE/WUE.