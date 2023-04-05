Sabino Trasente, Business Solution Strategy Director SEMEA VMware discusses the key factors that make modern apps successful in multi-cloud environments.

The new VMware report “CIO Essential Guidance: Modernizing Applications in a Multi-Cloud Worldoutlines the four key factors influencing the success of modern apps in today’s multi-cloud environments.

Making developers faster and faster

It’s no secret that the best applications are created by developers the most talented. So it’s crucial to be able to attract and retain the best talent in the industry. According to a recent Forrester survey, 69% of managers agree that good developer experience (DevEx) translates into better customer experience (CX). Indeed, it is clear that DevEx has a direct impact on CX. 45% of IT managers observed that developers release software on a monthly basis or at an average faster rate.

With the stakes so high, it’s crucial to put developers in a position to do what they do best. That is, write good code. Too often, however, some barriers prevent this from happening. Cumbersome legacy tools and platforms slow down developers. For this, CIOs must remove friction from the underlying development infrastructure. As well as creating an environment where teams can fully focus on achieving their goals.

This can include creating agile workflows and automating manual processes, handovers, provisioning. Even meetings and paperwork. The adoption of a development platform cross-cloud capable of programs and codes preferred by developers, including pre-selected open-source products, will increase speed. It will also improve DevEx thus unleashing innovation.

Embrace unified cloud management

For all the benefits of multi-cloud development environments, if you can’t easily manage your cloud assets, you aren’t reaping the full benefits. For example, resources from a particular cloud provider may be underused. While you are making the most of those of another. Furthermore, the lack of visibility carries a greater risk.

Opt for a winning strategy

A winning strategy for overcoming these kinds of challenges is to choose the best cloud provider for each application. Whether it’s an application platform for developers, an observability application for risk management and automation for operations. This approach it reduces operational complexity and presents opportunities for greater governance, savings and risk management.

Security as an integrated service

A shift-left approach to security—the integration of security-enhancing functions across the entire app pipeline—from the build phase through deployment and optimization—is essential in today’s complex threat landscape. This approach, combined with a unified security platform and modern development principles, reduces risk and helps identify vulnerabilities and problems faster.

When security management controls reside in a central platform, CIOs can better manage risk, compliance and more. This is part of their overall cloud strategy, which spans the entire application development process and operational processes.

Adopt a Platform-as-a-Product approach

Platform unification is vital to the success of modern applications in the multi-cloud world. The functioning of these platforms should be of the utmost importance, considering them as the actual product capable of running the business. By seeing your unified multi-cloud platforms as engines of innovation, growth and data protection, and managing them as a product, you can rethink how you prioritize and manage your apps and cloud assets. With a Platform-as-a-Product approach, it’s much easier to have greater visibility and focus on the bigger picture.

With nearly 75% of businesses operating on multiple public clouds, it’s clear that the efforts of modernization must be executed strategically. CIOs who have successfully addressed this area have achieved cost savings, revenue growth and improved innovation. They’ve taken the time to standardize features across clouds. They also chose the clouds that best meet the needs of their applications. Using unified platforms that offer continuous enterprise control across all cloud providers. In doing so, they have improved DevEx to make the most of one of their most important assets: their development teams.