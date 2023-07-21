VMware Tanzu Spring Security at risk: New IT vulnerability warning

As the BSI is currently reporting, a vulnerability has been found in VMware Tanzu Spring Security. You can read a description of the vulnerability and a list of affected operating systems and products here.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Spring Security Advisories (Stand: 18.07.2023).

Security Advisory for VMware Tanzu Spring Security – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,3

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,4

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. The severity of the vulnerability discussed here is rated as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.3.

VMware Tanzu Spring Security Bug: Vulnerability allows unspecified attack

Spring Security is a framework that provides authentication, authorization, and protection against common attacks.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit a vulnerability in VMware Tanzu Spring Security to perform an unspecified attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-34035 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating system

Products

VMware Tanzu Spring Security < 5.8.5 (cpe:/a:vmware_tanzu:spring_security)

VMware Tanzu Spring Security < 6.0.5 (cpe:/a:vmware_tanzu:spring_security)

VMware Tanzu Spring Security < 6.1.2 (cpe:/a:vmware_tanzu:spring_security)

General measures for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check when the IT security warning affected manufacturers makes a new security update available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT Security Advisory for VMware Tanzu Spring Security. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

07/19/2023 – Initial version

