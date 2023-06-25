VMware Tools at risk: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for VMware Tools. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 23, 2023 to a vulnerability for VMware Tools that became known on August 24, 2022. The operating systems Linux, Windows and F5 Networks as well as the products open source CentOS, Debian Linux, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Ubuntu Linux, F5 BIG-IP, SUSE Linux, Oracle Linux, Gentoo Linux, IBM QRadar SIEM and VMware are affected by the vulnerability tools.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: F5 Security Advisory K87046687 (Status: 06/22/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for VMware Tools – Risk: medium

Risk level: 5 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,0

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,1

Remote Attack: No

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. With the temporal score, framework conditions that change over time are included in the evaluation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.0.

VMware Tools Bug: Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

VMware Tools are applications and drivers that provide additional functionality to the guest operating systems in a VMware virtual machine.

A local attacker can exploit a vulnerability in VMware Tools to increase his privileges.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2022-31676.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

Linux, Windows, F5 Networks

Products

Open Source CentOS (cpe:/o:centos:centos)

Debian Linux (cpe:/o:debian:debian_linux)

Red Hat Enterprise Linux (cpe:/o:redhat:enterprise_linux)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

F5 BIG-IP (cpe:/a:f5:big-ip)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Oracle Linux (cpe:/o:oracle:linux)

Gentoo Linux (cpe:/o:gentoo:linux)

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.4 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

IBM QRadar SIEM 7.5 (cpe:/a:ibm:qradar_siem)

VMware Tools VMware Tools F5 BIG-IP F5 BIG-IP

General recommendations for dealing with IT security gaps

Users of the affected systems should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them as soon as possible. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Version history of this security alert

This is the 16th release of this IT Security Advisory for VMware Tools. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

08/24/2022 – Initial version

08/25/2022 – Added new updates of Ubuntu and Debian

08/26/2022 – Added new updates from Debian

08/30/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/01/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

09/02/2022 – Added new updates from SUSE

2022-09-06 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-CD23EAC6F4

09/07/2022 – Added new updates from Red Hat, Oracle Linux and Fedora

09/08/2022 – Added new updates from Oracle Linux and Red Hat

09/09/2022 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-1B8D3B2845

09/12/2022 – Reference(s) added: FEDORA-2022-1C9C0BACAF

09/14/2022 – Added new updates of CentOS

10/31/2022 – Added new updates to Gentoo

12/09/2022 – Added new updates of F5

05/31/2023 – Added new updates from IBM

06/23/2023 – Added new updates of F5

