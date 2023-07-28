Vocals but putting your face on it: instant video messages arrive on WhatsApp

“I’ll send you a 10-minute vocal”, as Tommaso Paradiso sang in 2018, or now also “I’ll send you a 60 second video message”. Which is a new thing you can do on WhatsApp, as announced by Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook. With a video, of course.

From Meta they explained that “video messages are a way to answer chats and say what you want in 60 seconds” and that “we believe they will be a fun way to share moments or give good news.”

How to use video messages on WhatsApp

As you understand, it is precisely about an evolution of voice messages who “have changed the way people communicate thanks to the possibility of sharing voice quickly and safely”.

We could call them video vocals and they work exactly like audio messages, in the sense that they can be sent using the same command: next to the field where to write a text message, click on the microphone and turn it into a video camera. As with vowels, at which point you can hold to record. or swipe up to freeze and record the video automatically: once sent, the voice videos are played automatically in the chat of whoever received them, but without audio (which can be activated by touching the video).

From Meta they also recalled that even “video messages are secured with end-to-end encryption to ensure their safety” and above all that “we have started to implement them and in the coming weeks they will be available to everyone”. In short, if the option is not active yet, it is only a matter of time.

