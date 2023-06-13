Vodafone advertises with new landline tariffs

After Vodafone turned the price screw in May, two new tariffs have now been added to the range.

Image: Vodafone

As part of the “SUMMER” campaign, Vodafone is now offering two new fixed network tariffs for cable and DSL: GigaZuhause CableMax and DSLMax. “They offer the highest possible transfer rate,” the announcement reads. “At a permanently low price of 49.99 euros per month”.

The GigaZuhause CableMax can download up to one gigabit per second – upload 50 megabits per second. Also included here is a telephony flat rate in all German fixed and mobile networks.

The Internet tariff DSLMax delivers download rates of up to 250 and upload rates of up to 40 megabits per second – provided Super Vectoring is available. The FRITZ!Box 7530 is included in the DSLMax free of charge for the entire contract period. Telephony is possible in this tariff ‘by call’.

The two new tariffs are not only aimed at new customers, but can also be used by existing customers. A change within the minimum contract term is possible if the previous contract is at least 5 euros cheaper. After the tariff change, the contract period begins again. The offer can be booked until October 7, 2023.

To ensure that the booked Internet service also reaches the customer, Vodafone has carried out around 2,600 modernization measures in its cable fiber optic network in the past twelve months. Segments that supply a particularly large number of households are subdivided with the help of additional fiber optic nodes. This not only creates new segments in the network. Each individual segment now also supplies a significantly smaller number of households with high-speed Internet.

Those: Vodafone