Vodafone disruption on May 31st: Thousands of customers affected! Massive internet problems with cell phone provider

Vodafone disruption on May 31st: Thousands of customers affected! Massive internet problems with cell phone provider

On Wednesday, May 31st, Vodafone experienced a mega disruption. Thousands of customers reported Internet problems. Technicians looked for the cause.

Well over 6,000 reports from all over Deutschland on the portal alle disturbances.de – On Wednesday there was massive interference with the mobile operator Vodafone given. Customers primarily reported problems with mobile and fixed-line Internet.

Vodafone fault currently on 05/31/2023 in Germany

Vodafone had warned of possible disruptions in the Worms area on Wednesday. However, far more areas in Germany were affected by the disturbances in the afternoon. Vodafone then tweeted: “There are currently restrictions on mobile internet nationwide. Our technicians are working on a solution for you. So that everything will soon be running as before.” In addition, the provider referred to updates on its Homepage. There was talk of partially throttled data volume for mobile data. At around 5 p.m., the error messages at alle disturbances.de decreased.

