Due to conversion work and technical problems, Vodafone is still experiencing disruptions today. GIGA keeps an eye on the problems and explains why a current “Vodafone down” can affect you and which services are disrupted.

Vodafone offers various services and whether there will be interference depends on various factors. Maintenance work or damage to lines can lead to disruptions in mobile, landline or TV reception at Vodafone. You can find out what awaits you here.

Current Vodafone malfunctions and outages

Irrespective of unexpected problems, there are announced interruptions due to maintenance work. Here are the current problems and problems that may also be expected in the next few days:

Datum places Disturbed Services reason / status 3.5. Mülheim adR Mobile: Internet & Phone unknown / Fixed 3.5. Munich area + surroundings Cable: Problems with phone, internet & TV unknown / Fixed 3.5. Bonn Interference from Internet & TV / router or receiver Disconnect from the power supply for 5 minutes. after maintenance / Fixed 28.4. North Rhine-Westphalia, Hesse, Baden-Württemberg Cable: problems with telephone, internet & TV / recommendation: disconnect the router from the power for a while and then restart it. unknown / Fixed 28.4. File DSL & cable: Problems with telephone, internet & TV unknown / Fixed 27.4. Nuremberg Cable: Internet problems / poss. Remedy: restart the cable router unknown / Fixed

These are known Vodafone disruptions that are already being worked on. Maintenance work may take longer than planned. So if such work was reported for today, it may still exist tomorrow. For this reason, you can always see the reports from the past week here.

Problems with the Internet? You can find out what you can do to get to the bottom of the cause in the video:

Where can you learn more about Vodafone problems?

As a rule, however, there is not much you can do other than just wait and try again and again to see whether it finally works. So: don’t get excited! Take a deep breath and… move on.

