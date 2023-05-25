Vodafone Italia appoints Lorenzo Forina Chief Commercial Officer

As of June 1, 2023, Lorenzo Forinacurrent Director of Vodafone Business, will take on a new important position: that of Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Italyreporting directly to Chief Executive Officer Aldo Bisio.

Well, that is joined Vodafone Italy in 2021 As Director of Vodafone Business, he will now be at the helm of the strategies and operations of the company’s three divisions: ‘Consumer’, ‘Business‘ and ‘Customer Operations’.

Meanwhile, Forina will maintain his role as Director of Vodafone Businessoverseeing Gianluca Pasquali, who will assume the role of Customer Operations and Wholesale Director, and Anita Carra, current Consumer Director of Vodafone Ireland, who will become Consumer Director of Vodafone Italia.

Vodafone Italia presents the new Executive Committee, with prominent talents such as Forina

Before joining Vodafone, Lorenzo accumulated a wealth of experience in the consulting sector, but he also spent a long period at Telecom Italia, where he held various roles of increasing responsibility until becoming Chief Revenue Officer in 2019.

Anita Carra joined Vodafone in 2017 as Consumer Director, initially working in Hungary and then in Ireland, after gaining significant international experience at Unilever and UPC.

Having gained some experience in the field of consultancy, Gianluca Pasquali he joined Vodafone in 2011, occupying various senior roles both in Italy and abroad, until he reached the position of Consumer Director in 2021.

Now the Executive committee of Vodafone Italia, led by the CEO Aldo Bisiois composed as follows: Lorenzo Forina (Chief Commercial Officer), Anita Carra (Consumer), Gianluca Pasquali (Customer Operations & Wholesale) Sabrina Casalta (Finance), Silvia Cassano (Human Resources and Organization), Antonio Corda (External Affairs, Legal, Compliance & Privacy) Silvia de Blasio (Corporate Communication & Foundation), Ignacio Garcia (Information Technology), Marco Zangani (Network).