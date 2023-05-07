Vodafone raises prices for existing customers significantly

New Vodafone customers have been paying more for a DSL or cable connection since November. It has been clear since March that the costs will also increase for existing customers. The price increase at Vodafone then came into force on May 4th. TECHBOOK reveals who is affected and what Vodafone customers should know.

Last fall, the news caused a stir that the three major network operators Telekom, Vodafone and O2 were raising their prices, some significantly. At that time, Deutsche Telekom gave the initial impetus – TECHBOOK reported. The reason given by all three was that there was no other way to absorb the costs that had increased everywhere. However, the price increase at that time “only” referred to new customers. However, Vodafone is now also extending it to existing customers. Those with older tariffs are particularly affected.

Price increase for existing Vodafone customers

According to the comparison portal Verivox, the new prices apply primarily to old DSL and cable fixed network tariffs that were concluded before November 15, 2022. This also includes the “GigaCableMax” promotional tariff. Vodafone has been informing affected customers about the price increase step by step since March by post and email. However, customers with “GigaCube”, “GigaZuhause” or a fiber optic tariff are not affected by the increase.

As with the price increase for new customers, Vodafone justifies the current adjustment with the generally increased prices in the telecommunications sector. “Unfortunately we are also affected by the general cost trend. For example, For example, the increase in energy prices for the operation of our networks poses major challenges. That’s why we now have to adjust our prices,” says the Vodafone emails to customers. On average, the price increase at Vodafone is around 5 euros per month. Some customers report an increase from EUR 27.99 to EUR 32.99 or from EUR 32.99 to EUR 37.99 per month. This results in additional costs of 60 euros per year on average.

According to Vodafone, the price increase will take effect six weeks after the customer receives information about the new prices. As is usual in such a case, those affected can make use of their special right of termination. According to the terms and conditions, this right still exists for three months after receipt of the information. Anyone who does not object to the adjustment will be automatically switched and will immediately pay the higher price.

Consumer advocates are considering lawsuits

The consumer advocates have meanwhile announced that they want to examine the price increase at Vodafone closely. They consider these and the general terms and conditions, which are intended to allow Vodafone’s actions, to be invalid. So they’re considering a class action lawsuit. The vzbv is therefore calling on affected customers to get in touch and submit information about their contract via an online form so that the respective price increase can be checked. The consumer advocates want to ensure that customers continue to pay the originally agreed price for their tariff and possibly have overpaid amounts reimbursed.

Price increases at the other Internet providers

The other network operators in Germany are equally confronted with the increased costs. At the beginning of April, Deutsche Telekom also turned the price screw and increased the prices for the MagentaZuhause S, M and L tariffs by EUR 3 per month. The adjustment did not come as a surprise, because a spokesman for the company told TECHBOOK in March: “As already mentioned at our balance sheet press conference two weeks ago, the higher civil engineering costs and increased energy prices are also noticeable at Telekom, despite a forward-looking purchasing policy. We are closely monitoring price developments and are keeping all options open when setting our future tariffs.”

The provider has been charging a new basic fee since the beginning of April, but initially only for new customers. They benefit from an expanded welcome bonus, which Telekom has extended from three to six months. In the first six months, new customers pay a reduced fee of EUR 19.95.

At Telefónica/O2, on the other hand, everything seems to remain the same for the time being. A spokesman confirmed to TECHBOOK that there are currently no plans for a price increase.