Many Vodafone customers will have to dig deeper into their pockets in the future. As the company has announced, DSL and cable landline contracts are becoming more expensive. All important information at a glance.

What initially only applied to new customers will soon be extended to existing customers as well. From May 1, 2023, Vodafone will increase the prices for its own DSL and cable landline contracts. The price increase should be 5 euros per month. For example, the popular 250 Mbit contract will no longer cost EUR 39.99 but EUR 44.99 per month.

The changes apply to all customers who signed a DSL or cable contract with Vodafone before November 15, 2022. They will be informed of the rising prices by e-mail. Fiber optic and mobile phone tariffs are not affected by the price increase.

The step is justified with increased costs. “Unfortunately, we are also affected by the general cost trend“, says the letter. “For example, For example, the increase in energy prices for the operation of our networks poses major challenges.

Affected customers can make use of the special right of termination in this case. The contract can be terminated without notice and without additional costs. Alternatively, all tariffs will be automatically converted to the new price models on the respective key date. It is not yet known whether other DSL providers will also increase their prices in the future.

