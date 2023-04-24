Home » Vodafone tariff with 15 GB for 9.99 euros with Freenet – is it worth it?
Vodafone tariff with 15 GB for 9.99 euros with Freenet – is it worth it?

Vodafone tariff with 15 GB for 9.99 euros with Freenet – is it worth it?

Your mobile phone tariff should have a decent data volume, but not cost a fortune? Then this tariff from Freenet might hit the mark: There is now 15 gigabytes of data volume for 9.99 euros per month. We check for whom this deal is worthwhile – and whether there is a catch.

15 gigabyte tariff: Freenet contract in the Vodafone network

With 15 gigabytes of data volume, you can use the mobile network extensively on the go: chatting, surfing, social media and even film and series streaming are no problem. You are then not dependent on a WLAN network for these everyday tasks. There is also a flat rate for telephony and EU roaming, so you can make unlimited calls and surf in other EU countries.

These are the conditions of Vodafone Green LTE 15 Gigabyte* at a glance:

  • 15 gigabytes of LTE data volume (with up to 50 megabits per second)
  • Flat-Telephony und Flat-EU-Roaming
  • In the Vodafone network
  • 24 months contract term
  • Connection price: 39.99 euros
  • 9.99 euros per month

Saving tip: Freenet will reimburse you for the connection price of EUR 39.99 if you send an SMS with the text “AP free” (without special characters) to 8362 within 30 days of activating the tariff.

Is the cheap smartphone tariff worth it in the Vodafone network?

The short answer: Yes! Frequent surfers can strike a real bargain here. Just under 10.00 euros is a very fair price for 15 gigabytes of data volume and a telephony flat rate. The regular price of the Vodafone Green LTE 15 gigabytes is 31.99 euros per month. So the offer is impressive!

But beware: After the minimum contract period of 24 months, the monthly costs increase. It is advisable to look around for a new offer in good time.

Tariff alternative in the 5G network: Magenta Mobil M 5G

The only catch: With the Vodafone tariff, you only surf the LTE network. If you have a 5G-capable smartphone and want to use the latest mobile communications standard, you are better served with an alternative.

For example with the tariff Magenta Mobil M 5G in the Telekom network:

  • 20 gigabytes of 5G data volume (with up to 300 megabits per second)
  • Flat-Telephony, Flat-SMS und Flat-EU-Roaming
  • telecom network
  • 24 months contract term
  • Connection price: 29.99 euros
  • 39.96 euros per month

At just under 40.00 euros per month, this Freenet tariff is significantly more expensive – but you can surf the fast 5G network at a speed of up to 300 megabits per second. A flat rate for telephone calls, SMS and EU roaming is also included here.

You haven’t found the right contract yet? Then you will find in our Overview of the best mobile phone contracts in April maybe the right offer.

Comparison: These are the best mobile phone tariffs in April 2023 – with or without a mobile phone

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

