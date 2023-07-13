Voice Actor Leaks Plans for Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake

Title: Need for Speed: Most Wanted Remake Rumored to be in the Works, Says Voice Actor

Subtitle: Actor Simone Bailly’s Social Media Posts Suggest Return to the Iconic 2005 Version

Byline: By Ben Lyons | Gamereactor.cn

Date: [Insert Date]

EA’s popular racing video game franchise, Need for Speed, may be gearing up for another installment, according to recent statements made by one of the franchise’s voice actors. Actor Simone Bailly, known for her role as Officer Turf in the original 2005 version of Need for Speed: Most Wanted, hinted that a remake of the beloved game is in the works.

Bailly’s exciting revelation came through now-deleted posts on both Instagram and Twitter, as reported by Eurogamer. The actor shared with her followers that a remake of Need for Speed: Most Wanted is slated for release in 2024. Bailly’s posts also confirmed her involvement in the remake, as she mentioned reprising her role as Officer Turf, Sergeant Jonathan Cross’s partner.

While Electronic Arts (EA) has yet to make any official announcements regarding the rumored remake, the swift removal of Bailly’s posts hints at the potential truthfulness of her statements. It is worth noting that Bailly’s assertion that it will be the 2005 version of the game being remade lends further credibility to her claims.

Fans of the franchise have fond memories of the original Need for Speed: Most Wanted, which was developed by EA Black Box and published by EA. The game, released in 2005, received critical acclaim for its open-world gameplay, intense police chases, and an immersive storyline. If the rumors of a remake are true, it is sure to generate excitement among longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Given the absence of official confirmation from EA, it is important to approach these rumors with caution. However, the mere existence of social media posts that were subsequently deleted suggests that there may be some truth behind these claims. It remains uncertain whether EA will choose to revive the 2005 version of Need for Speed: Most Wanted, but fans can hope for a modernized take on the beloved classic.

Need for Speed: Most Wanted remains one of the most memorable entries in the popular racing game franchise, and a remake would provide an opportunity for new generations of players to experience the thrill and adrenaline of the original. As fans eagerly await an official announcement from EA, all eyes will remain on the future of the Need for Speed series.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

