Volkswagen achieves important breakthrough in solid-state batteries

For many car companies, solid-state batteries may be a better solution in future electric vehicles than classic lithium-ion batteries. Solid-state batteries are considered to be significantly more compact and are intended to increase the range, shorten charging times and are also safer than conventional solutions. Many manufacturers are currently working on bringing these energy storage devices into the mainstream, for example Toyota (we reported). According to Handelsblatt, Volkswagen has now also achieved a breakthrough in this area.

Solid-state cell passes important market readiness test

According to Volkswagen, it recently carried out a successful test that brings the group closer to series production of solid-state cells. Together with their US partner Quantumscape, the Wolfsburg-based company recently passed an important test for the market readiness of a new super battery. Accordingly, a prototype from the two companies managed more than 1,000 charging cycles, which, when added together, corresponds to a service life of around 500,000 kilometers driven.

Even after the test, the cell still had a good 95 percent of its original storage capacity. This means that despite the many charging and discharging processes, the battery hardly aged. So far, this is exactly what has been a problem with many electric cars. Within the battery, electrolytes that conduct electrically charged particles ultimately help power a car’s electric motor. In the new generation of batteries, these electrolytes are not liquid, but solid and arranged in layers on top of each other.

Volkswagen wants to start production in 2025

VW believes it will be possible to produce solid-state batteries in larger quantities as early as 2025. VW has big plans in the area of ​​solid-state cells. The group is currently building its first cell factory in Salzgitter, which is scheduled to start production in 2025. A total of six battery cell production facilities are to be set up in Europe, and further production capacities could be created in North America. Solid-state batteries will be used in up to 80 percent of all Group models in the future. They are intended to reduce battery costs by up to 50 percent.