Volkswagen is investing $700 million in Chinese electric car maker Xpeng

The German car group Volkswagen wants to massively strengthen its position in the Chinese electric car market and has started a cooperation with the local manufacturer Xpeng. In addition, the group is investing a whopping 700 million dollars in the China-based company, which is also present in the USA, among other places. According to VW, the aim is to quickly open up new customer and market segments and thus use the potential of the growing electric market in China.

Volkswagen is pursuing a “in China for China” strategy

Together, the two cooperation partners want to develop two electric models of the VW brand for the middle class segment. The China-specific vehicles are scheduled to hit the local market in 2026. The investment will also give Volkswagen a 4.99 percent stake in Xpeng and an observer seat on the Chinese company’s board of directors. The VW subsidiary Audi is also strengthening its presence in China. It is expanding an existing partnership with the SAIC group. Joint development work is intended to expand the range of intelligent, fully networked electric vehicles in the premium segment.

Both agreements also include a planned future joint development of new local platforms for the next generation of smart electric vehicles. The cooperation builds on the company’s “in China for China” strategy. In this way, the Group wants to address trends in China at an early stage and make better use of the growth momentum of the Chinese market.

New development center for smart e-cars

“Local partnerships are a key component of the Volkswagen Group’s ‘in China for China‘ strategy. With Xpeng, we now have another strong partner who is one of the leading manufacturers in China in important technology areas,” says Ralf Brandstätter, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG for China. VW is now expanding its location in east China‘s Hefei in the province of Anhui. The new vehicle plant is scheduled to start production this year. Among other things, the group manufactures high-voltage battery systems there.

A development and procurement center for fully networked, intelligent e-vehicles is also being created with the Volkswagen Group China Technology Company (VCTC) in Hefei. According to the group, the VCTC is the largest development site outside of Wolfsburg. In the future, more than 2,000 development and procurement experts will work here on new, intelligent, fully networked e-cars.

“The Volkswagen Group and Xpeng each bring their strengths to this long-term strategic partnership. Especially when it comes to smart EV technologies and design and development skills, we can learn from each other. We are pleased about the opportunity to contribute our know-how to the strategic partnership and thereby create added value for Xpeng and our shareholders,” says He Xiaopeng, CEO of Xpeng, about the cooperation.

