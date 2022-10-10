Do you know how a generator works? You plug its plug into a normal socket and when the system notices that the grid is no longer supplying energy, it is the one who feeds the grid. Here the new Volvo EX90 works something like this: guarantees the so-called “bidirectional” charge capable of supplying power for other electrical devices or for an entire home.

The technology is now at a very advanced stage. To the point that Enelx has already developed “Juice2Grid”: a bi-directional charging infrastructure with Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) which allows customers or employees of a company to recharge their electric vehicle or to return energy to the grid, obtaining a remuneration in exchange. The system basically allows you to load and unload electric vehicles up to 15 kW and it is very flexible because it adapts to use both in private company parking areas and in those open to the public.

But not only that: the EX90 will be able to come to the rescue of other Volvos compatible, giving up part of his office. So if at the wheel of this Volvo you see another Volvo with this system (unlikely, but oh well) running out of power, you can help it by transferring some of your energy to it.

In fact, the real benefit of this system is that the machine can work as a buffer battery for photovoltaic panels or wind turbines. Not to mention that by keeping the car connected to the grid at all times, this Volvo makes it easier to recharge the car when the demand for energy from the grid and prices are low, which usually implies a greater presence of renewables in the energy mix, and to conserve the accumulated energy to use it later.





“The new Volvo EX90 gives energy to your life – explained Olivier Loedel, head of the Electrification Ecosystem division – because its battery can be used in many waysfor example to recharge the electric bicycle when on the go or to connect an outdoor cooking device for weekend camping. It could even light up the house during the expensive peak hours of the day. ”

Initially available in selected markets, bidirectional charging is then fully manageable from the smartphone app and the core algorithm will ensure that the battery is charged and discharged within certain limits. reducing the risk of avoidable battery degradation.





A few examples? “Imagine such a situation – they explain to Volvo – you come home from work with ample energy remaining in the battery, which was previously charged with cheaper and cleaner electricity. During the evening, you can plug your car into the power socket and re-feed the power back into the grid when electricity prices are higher. Since energy typically costs less when the contribution of climate-neutral sources to the electricity supply is higher, this energy transaction can save on bills while returning cleaner energy to the grid. ”