Volvo S60 Recharge T8 and Alfa Romeo Giulia

Half of March is done and another week is complete. You can read what we reported on this week in this issue of TechnikNews Weekly.

This week we only publish car reviews, starting with the Volvo S60 Recharge T8 review. Then Jacob shared first information about an electric Alfa Romeo Giulia. If you are interested in this, we summarize it all in the following lines.

Review of the Volvo S60 Recharge T8

The S60 Recharge is one of the models that the Swedish manufacturer does not yet offer in an electric version. My colleague Dominik was able to find out what makes the car so special. In his conclusion he writes that he is largely satisfied with the S60 Recharge T8. His criticisms include the steering assistant. Here you come to the test:

Details on the electric Alfa Romeo Giulia

Alfa Romeo vehicles are known for their sportiness. Fans of the brand were therefore not happy about the announcement that only fully electric models will be released from 2027. That’s why the CEO revealed in an interview what to expect from an electric version of the Giulia. The base model is said to come with 345 hp, while the top model is said to have 1,000 hp. All the details are in the article:

