Voyager 1 spacecraft stops communicating with Earth

NASA’s Voyager 1 space probe has encountered a computer failure that disrupted communications with the mission team on Earth. The spacecraft, which is 46 years old, is currently exploring uncharted cosmic territory at about 24 billion kilometers from Earth.

While designed to last only five years, the Voyager probes have endured, becoming the longest-lived spacecraft in history. Voyager 1 and its twin, Voyager 2, have provided valuable information about the solar system and beyond, despite encountering unexpected difficulties along the way.

Voyager 1’s latest challenge involves its flight data system, which appears to be stuck on auto repeat, sending a repeating pattern of ones and zeros, akin to the movie “Groundhog Day.” Although the spacecraft can still receive commands from the mission team, no scientific or engineering data is being sent back to Earth due to a problem with the telecommunications unit.

Engineers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory are working to troubleshoot and resolve the issue, but gathering information to determine the underlying cause could take weeks. This process is particularly challenging given that Voyager’s mission team relies on original manuals written decades ago, which may not adequately address the spacecraft’s current challenges.

The Voyager team faces additional hurdles due to the immense distance between Earth and the spacecraft. Commands sent from Earth take 22.5 hours to reach Voyager 1, and the team must wait 45 hours to receive a response, further complicating efforts to resolve the communication problem.

As the mission team works to restore the flow of data from Voyager 1, the probe’s aging twin, Voyager 2, has also faced its share of challenges. In 2020, Voyager 2 experienced a seven-month communication blackout, which was ultimately resolved using innovative techniques.

While the team remains hopeful that they can resolve the current issue with Voyager 1, they emphasize that the missions’ primary value lies in their remarkable longevity and endurance. The spacecraft continue to provide valuable data as they venture further into interstellar space, and the mission team is committed to overcoming the latest obstacles to ensure the probes’ record-breaking missions continue.

