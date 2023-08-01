Voyager 2 Probe Successfully Reestablishes Contact with Earth After Antennae Incident

Title: Voyager 2 Contact Restored: NASA Aims to Reestablish Communication with 46-Year-Old Probe

Subtitle: “Heartbeat” Signal Offers Hope as Flight Controllers Seek to Realign Antennas

Flight controllers at NASA accidentally sent an erroneous command approximately two weeks ago, causing the Voyager 2 probe’s antennae to tilt away from Earth and sever contact. However, in a recent development, the space agency’s Deep Space Network detected a hopeful “heartbeat” signal, indicating that the 46-year-old probe is functioning properly, reported project manager Suzanne Dodd via email.

Voyager 2 is estimated to be more than 19.9 billion kilometers away from Earth, presently cruising through interstellar space at a velocity of 55,346 kilometers per hour. Since July 21, the spacecraft had been unable to receive or transmit commands to NASA’s Deep Space Network, with ground controllers currently unable to establish communication. However, the reception of the “heartbeat” signal has rekindled optimism that limited contact could soon be reestablished.

When asked about the significance of the “heartbeat” signal, Dodd expressed that it has “lifted our spirits.” Taking advantage of this positive development, controllers at California’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory plan to attempt realigning the Voyager 2’s antennas to face Earth once again. Although doubts persist regarding the effectiveness of this endeavor, if the maneuver fails, the team will have to wait until October when the probe is scheduled to automatically reboot. Notably, the antenna is only deviated by a marginal 2%.

However, considering the considerable duration of time until the potential reboot, Dodd affirms that they will continue sending commands repetitively until then, determined to explore all possible avenues.

Voyager 2 was launched in 1977, aimed at exploring the outer planets, closely following the footsteps of its twin spacecraft, Voyager 1. Remarkably, Voyager 1, which remains humanity’s most distant spacecraft, has not sought contact with Earth and currently resides around 15 billion miles (24 billion kilometers) away.

As NASA’s mission to explore deep space continues, hopes are high that Voyager 2 will soon regain full communication capabilities, allowing us to further unravel the secrets of our vast universe.

