Home » VPN Access Blocked for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis as Servers Overheat with High Player Demand
Technology

VPN Access Blocked for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis as Servers Overheat with High Player Demand

by admin
VPN Access Blocked for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis as Servers Overheat with High Player Demand

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Blocks VPN Access to Game Servers in Japan

With 2 million players registered worldwide before Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis officially launches, the iOS and Android game’s success is guaranteed for the time being. However, some aspects of player interaction with content may still need improvement in the future as the game’s servers in Japan face issues caused by VPN access, which Square Enix plans to eliminate.

In a recent message on the game’s official Japanese account, Square Enix reported that VPN access to Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has been blocked due to a violation of the game’s terms of service. As a result, players who are not physically connected to Japan’s network will no longer be able to access the game’s servers.

The rise of VPN access is reportedly due to the game not being released in all regions yet, and the localization of the game is dependent on the region in which players are located. With VPNs, players can connect to servers in different countries to bypass regional restrictions and gain early access to games. However, this practice violates the terms of service set by Square Enix, leading to the implementation of measures to restrict VPN usage.

Many users who were previously relying on VPNs will now have to wait for the game to be officially released in their regions or for Square Enix to incorporate the original language options. This will ensure a fair and equal gaming experience for all players.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which offers a blend of modern graphics and nostalgic pixelated gameplay, has garnered a lot of attention and anticipation from fans. If you haven’t tried the game yet, you can check out a preview before its official release during SGF on Gamereactor.cn.

See also  What I would like from Apple Smart Glasses

Square Enix’s decision to block VPN access shows their commitment to fair gameplay and maintaining the integrity of their online servers. As the game progresses and more regions receive official releases, players can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience within the confines of Square Enix’s terms of service.

Thank you to Silicon Age for providing this information.

(Source: Siliconera)

You may also like

Apple announces the Italian prices of the iPhone...

Salesforce changes pace, with Einstein CoPilot brings generative...

Songs of Conquest: A Nostalgic Journey into Modern...

what it is for and how to create...

iPhone 15, the live event. How will it...

Thawing Permafrost: The Potential Threat of ‘Time Traveling’...

AppleCare on the device Current maintenance: Which services...

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Returning to the Roots and...

Vegan salmon fillet from the 3D printer ends...

Claims management? All it takes is 30 minutes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy