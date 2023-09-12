VPN Access Blocked for Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis as Servers Overheat with High Player Demand

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis Blocks VPN Access to Game Servers in Japan

With 2 million players registered worldwide before Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis officially launches, the iOS and Android game’s success is guaranteed for the time being. However, some aspects of player interaction with content may still need improvement in the future as the game’s servers in Japan face issues caused by VPN access, which Square Enix plans to eliminate.

In a recent message on the game’s official Japanese account, Square Enix reported that VPN access to Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis has been blocked due to a violation of the game’s terms of service. As a result, players who are not physically connected to Japan’s network will no longer be able to access the game’s servers.

The rise of VPN access is reportedly due to the game not being released in all regions yet, and the localization of the game is dependent on the region in which players are located. With VPNs, players can connect to servers in different countries to bypass regional restrictions and gain early access to games. However, this practice violates the terms of service set by Square Enix, leading to the implementation of measures to restrict VPN usage.

Many users who were previously relying on VPNs will now have to wait for the game to be officially released in their regions or for Square Enix to incorporate the original language options. This will ensure a fair and equal gaming experience for all players.

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, which offers a blend of modern graphics and nostalgic pixelated gameplay, has garnered a lot of attention and anticipation from fans. If you haven’t tried the game yet, you can check out a preview before its official release during SGF on Gamereactor.cn.

Square Enix’s decision to block VPN access shows their commitment to fair gameplay and maintaining the integrity of their online servers. As the game progresses and more regions receive official releases, players can look forward to an enhanced gaming experience within the confines of Square Enix’s terms of service.

