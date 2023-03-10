Virtual reality immersive for the rehabilitation of people with multiple sclerosis: the Helping Hands project of the Don Gnocchi Foundationpromoted together with Nokia and Armundia Group and dedicated to patients followed by the Santa Maria Nascente center in Milan.

The goal is “to work on the patient’s resilience, in particular the motivation to consciously adhere to indications of rehabilitation programs and to maintain correct behaviors relating to physical activity, healthy eating and psychological well-being, also thanks to video-scenarios that can be used with the use of VR which allow you to immerse yourself in settings designed ad hoc for the rehabilitation programme”.

Since 2016, as explained by the creators, some patients with multiple sclerosis, from various Italian regions and followed by the Santa Maria Nascente, were accompanied to the Maddalena archipelago by a qualified medical-nursing staff to measure themselves in a different context, such as that of sailing boat courses in the waters of Sardinia, learning to better understand their limits and potential. The initiative was accompanied by healthy and correct diet programs developed by a biologist-nutritionist and a constant and targeted rehabilitation treatment by the Don Gnocchi team. Patients can now relive this experience even remotely, thanks to viewers that reproduce 4 thematic video-scenarios on nutrition, physical activity, meditation and psychological well-being and physical rehabilitation.

The Helping Hands project was funded by Nokiawhich allowed the purchase of the hardware instrumentation necessary, including a 3D camera with which the sessions in Sardinia were filmed. The remaining funds will go towards physiotherapy and virtual reality sessions. In addition, Nokia staff processed the footage and created the video scenarios. Armundiaa digital company specializing in the design and supply of digital platforms, provided the consultancy service e technical and specialist assistancecomplete with the supply of the VR viewer, to create, implement and make the experience easily usable.