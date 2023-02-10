Virtual reality (VR) game manufacturer Thirdverse (formerly Yomuneco) announced that its VR game “Sword of Gargantua (SWORDS of GARGANTUA)” will return to the Meta Quest and Steam platforms with a new system version, and the game is scheduled for March 2 on shelves.

“Sword of Gargantua” is a VR game that supports 4-player cooperative play. It was originally launched in 2019, and has successively released updated content such as “Hypercube Abyss”. In the game, players will use VR devices to join the battlefield from a first-person perspective, hold weapons, and fight against enemies by waving, stabbing, and parrying.

The official announcement in July last year stated that the game will stop serving on September 30, 2022, and players will no longer be able to play the game. However, just one month before the closure, the official announcement that the game will be restarted at the beginning of this year, but in order to maintain the online service of “Sword of Gargantua”, the game will still be suspended on September 30, so that the team can update the server Relocation and technical adjustments and other operations.

After the development team migrated the infrastructure of “Sword of Gargantua” to the new system and developed a new offline play mode, the official announced today that the game will be relaunched on March 2, and a new promotional video will be released. According to the official statement, players who previously bought “Sword of Gargantua” will be able to log in directly when the game is back online.

“Sword of Gargantua” will return to the Meta Quest and Steam platforms on March 2, supporting devices such as Quest 1, Quest 2, Rift and PCVR.

