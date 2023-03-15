PR / Business Insider

In June 2023, Apple’s new VR headset will finally be presented, which could then go on sale in autumn 2023.

The VR glasses, which will be called Reality Pro, will have their own high-end operating system and, according to Apple expert Mark Gurman, are primarily intended for professional users.

A VR headset for private use may follow in a few years.

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

After one Apple highlight chased the next in 2022, things could be a little quieter for the tech giant in 2023 – but of course we can expect some exciting new products. But why is it that there may be fewer Apple gadgets coming out this year? Very simple: The developers are already busy! And with the brand new VR headset, which is to be presented in 2023. We’ll tell you everything we already know about it.

read too These new Apple products should come in 2023 – including VR glasses

Apple has been working on a VR headset for years

In fact, Apple has been working on virtual reality glasses for seven years. One of the reasons for this is that in addition to the headset itself, a separate operating system, another app store and a new chip have to be developed. According to Apple expert Mark Gurman, the VR headset was supposed to be launched in 2019, but the launch was repeatedly postponed. Now the Bloomberg journalist suspects in his “Power On” newsletter that Reality Pro (that’s what the new VR glasses should be called) will be presented at a WWDC event in June 2023 and can finally be sold in autumn 2023.

read too VR glasses: This is the test winner at Stiftung Warentest

New operating system for Reality Pro

Gurman also reports that Apple is currently working with “high-profile developers” on apps for the new xrOS operating system for VR glasses in order to transfer applications that we know from iPhones, iPads and Co. to Reality Pro. The headset should initially be aimed primarily at professional users and developers. They should be familiarized with the operating system and software features before Reality Pro is officially sold in the fall. In the next few years, we could also expect a VR headset intended for private Apple fans.

This is what Apple’s VR headset could look like

You want to know what Reality Pro could look like? Then you’re in luck, because 3D artist Ian Zelbo shared a render image. If he is right with his design assumptions, the typical, sleek Apple design with a strap that is strongly reminiscent of the bracelets of the Apple Watch awaits us with the VR glasses. But see for yourself:

According to Mark Gurman, Apple is now calling the software for their upcoming AR/VR headset “xrOS” The so-called Apple Reality Pro headset could be introduced as early as next month pic.twitter.com/tD03WRhl4M — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) December 1, 2022 “> External content not available Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

In addition, now has the private Twitter account @MrWhite128 Shared photos showing cables that would fit perfectly into glasses. You can check them out on the news platform MacRumors. The tipster should have a reputation for having accurate information about Apple components. Shown are ribbon cables that could potentially be routed around a user’s eyes and used to connect display components to a circuit board. In addition, three sensors or cameras can be identified that are arranged on a band of similar length. According to this, the headset could be equipped with some camera sensors on the outside and the ribbon cable could be used for video output. However, the person who posted the images didn’t claim they were from the Apple headset…

Shop popular Apple products

BUY APPLE WATCH 8 FROM OTTO*

BUY AIRPODS 3 AT OTTO*

BUY AIRPODS PRO 2 AT EURONICS*

BUY HOMEPOD MINI AT NOTEBOOKSBILLIGER.DE*

BUY IPHONE 14 AT EURONICS*

Notice: Prices and availability in the shop may vary