VR Headset: Meta Quest 3 officially launched

Meta has presented a new model from the popular Quest series. The VR headset has some exciting innovations to offer and at the same time ensures that its predecessor falls in price. We summarize the most important information for you.

Image: Meta

The Meta Quest 3 gets the highest-resolution display of the series so far and has two lenses with pancake optics. However, the company has not yet given specific figures. A lot has changed in the design. Overall, the headset is around 40 percent slimmer than its predecessor, which should ensure a particularly high level of comfort.

The controllers have also been revised, which now come without the outer tracking rings and have also been provided with a TruTouch haptic. The headset is powered by a new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2. The Meta Quest 3 is the first VR headset ever to be equipped with the powerful chip. The graphics performance of the headset is said to have been more than doubled.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party. YouTube privacy policy If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated. View YouTube content

High-fidelity color passthrough and depth perception enable simultaneous interaction with virtual content and the physical world, e.g. B. to play a virtual board game on the kitchen table. Or to decorate your own living room with the virtual art you have created yourself. Over 500 VR applications of the Quest 2 should also be compatible with the Quest 3.

There will be several storage variants, with the version with 128 GB of storage costing €569.99. A release date is still pending. The company would like to present further information at the Meta Connect on September 27th.

There is also good news for anyone interested in the Meta Quest 2. From June 4, the prices will be reduced to 349.99 euros (128 GB) and 399.99 euros (256 GB). In addition, there is said to be a software update that can increase the CPU performance of the Quest 2 by up to 26 percent and the GPU speed by up to 19 percent.

Those: Goal