VR headsets can be used with Word and Excel. Meta Quest officially supports Microsoft Office.

Meta Quest VR Headsets Now Support Microsoft Office Applications

In an exciting development for virtual reality users, Meta Quest has announced that its VR headsets now support Microsoft Office software. This means that Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest Pro, and the latest Meta Quest 3 users can now write reports, edit spreadsheets, and create presentations in a virtual environment.

According to a report by Android Central, Meta revealed the news at the Connect 2022 conference, where they promised to launch Microsoft 365 applications on Meta Quest. This will allow users to access Microsoft functions such as Outlook, Teams, and Windows directly from their VR headsets.

Users will need to log in to their Microsoft account on the VR headset to use basic Office applications. The files for these applications are very small and will only run in the cloud, making them quick to download and suitable for users who need to handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

However, The Verge has pointed out that the Office applications on Meta Quest are not fully optimized for VR. The user interface features small icons, and other elements may not work properly in the VR environment. Typing on the Meta Quest’s on-screen keyboard can also be challenging, so users may need to connect a Bluetooth accessory for a better experience.

Despite these limitations, the addition of Microsoft Office applications to Meta Quest VR headsets opens up new possibilities for productivity and collaboration in virtual reality. This development reflects the growing integration of VR technology into everyday work and communication tasks.

Source: Engadget

