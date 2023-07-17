VR, Metaverse, NFT: Rai Cinema in digital

The experimentation of the narrative language of cinema it proposes new forms to the public, it is declined through a multiplicity of uses which is inevitably part of the content. Indeed, it amplifies it: the technology relaunches the audiovisual story through new channels and therefore new perspectives.

RAI Cinema was a pioneer in applying new technologies to multimedia production: it was the 2018 when he made a first Live VR content from the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival on the occasion of the première of the Oscar-winning film “Work without an author”. Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck, which has been viewed by over 250,000 people on Facebook. They have been at the Venice and Rome Film Festivals native content products with Live shooting in VR 360° on the red carpets, a Rai Cinema Channel VR award was established, exclusive “behind the scenes” contents were created. And then, since 2019 Rai Cinema also has its own free library of content created in virtual realityaccessible through the app Rai Cinema Channel VRa place of distribution of contents accessible both with viewers and smartphones.

The vr Rai Cinema channel app

Today the app, which has recorded around 60 thousand downloads since its update, has been renewed in a multi-platform version and cross-devicewith over 100 exclusive contents: from Italian and international festivals to many short film and documentary proposals, including “Happy Birthday”, a transmedia production launched as a linear short film, in Virtual Reality 360 and as a social story for Instagram and Facebook.

So it’s not too early to draw up an initial balance sheet through the founding stages of the media company’s positioning process on innovation issues. The reconstruction of environments, the development and multiplication of audiovisual and immersive experiences, has already changed perceptions, methods of use, aesthetics, languages ​​and expressions.

“Rai Cinema contributes to the development of immersive storytelling – he says Paul Del BroccoCEO of Rai Cinema – creating a cinematic content distribution system that operates on three levels: physical, digital and hybrid, offering producers and directors a truly integrated channel for the dissemination and promotion of their works. The feedback we are receiving from users seems very positive to us and gives us hope that, through these new consumption models, new types of audience can approach the culture of cinema every day. This idea gives us the impetus to try to always attracting new viewers, trying to meet their tastes and their needs and respond promptly to their requests”.

Reality? virtual, videomapping, videogames are some of the forms of content offered by the programming curated by Rai Cinema from 2021 at the National Cinema Museum, in the first permanent Italian cinema entirely dedicated to VR, with a continuous daily programming of 8 hours to be enjoyed free of charge for the visitor.

The Virtual Reality Space of Rai Cinema at the Anteo in Milan.

A tangible experience from around 250 views per day, for viewers who do not have a viewer, recently also offered atAnteo Palazzo del Cinema in Milanthe first space in Italy dedicated to the paid VR experience located inside a cinema, with regular programming all year round with 20 sessions including viewers and headphones.

Some innovative transmedia projects, such as “Revenge Room” in 2020 and “Queen of Hearts” in 2021, as well as “Happy Birthday” offer an opportunity to address emerging social issues, precisely linked to the pervasiveness of digital, through the vital impact of virtual reality.

Happy Birthday

“The hikikomori of “Happy Birthday”, the cyberbullying of “The room”, i migrants the “Mare Nostrum”, i convicts about “VR Free”: – tell Carlo Rodomonti, Rai Cinema strategic and digital marketing manager – ours is an absolutely Italian way to VR, rooted in the stories, passions, society of this country and certainly not on the wow effect. The cross-media and trans-media potential of VR has been poured constructively into the development of modern forms of entertainment for a public curious and interested in innovation, understood not as an alternative but as an expansion of traditional forms starting from the one in theaters”. in this regard, Del Brocco points out: “The cinema is in fact an immersive place, the one that was the first to offer the viewer a totally immersive experience: there is an audience, a simultaneity of visions that transforms a single vision into something shared , and this is what makes the traditional experience of cinema unique and unrepeatable. However, VR allows us to renew languages, which gives us the possibility of working constructively on the development of modern forms of entertainment, with the idea of ​​feeding the film industry sector through innovation and of providing new stimuli to cultural production of the country”.

Il 2022 mark for Rai Cinema the entrance to the Metaversewith The Nemesis, the Italian online 3D entertainment platform, where the user can view cinematic content for free, live streaming events and come across iconic cinema posters and objects for an exclusive and engaging experience and explore, through their own avatar , from the 3D exhibition inspired by the film “Diabolik” by the Manetti bros to the universe of “Nirvana” by Gabriele Salvatores after 25 years, from the itinerary edutainment dedicated to Divine Comedy to the digital version of the exhibition “NFT Cinema.

Show nft in the metaverse of Rai Cinema.

Digital Storytelling and Metaverse”, up to the 7-minute promo dedicated to corporate communication, with an “animated” balance sheet for 2022.

Research, dissemination and training on artificial intelligence issues are instead the objectives of the “Holden.ai StoryLab”, a laboratory/observatory within the Scuola Holden, directed by Simone Arcagni and Riccardo Milanesi, which has just started its activities thanks to the partnership between Rai Cinema and the Transmedia Lab of the La Sapienza University of Rome. An innovative center dedicated to cinema, storytelling and trends in new narrative languages.

