VS Code 1.78 adds a development configuration template and introduces a new diff algorithm | iThome

The VS Code development team released the latest update version 1.78. This update is worth noting, including new configuration templates and file operation methods. In addition, the web version of VS Code also has new features. Developers can submit large files more easily, and It is hosted on GitHub.

VS Code has built-in configuration file functions such as Python, Java, and data science development, which allows developers to quickly switch the editor’s extensions, configurations, and user interface layouts according to current projects and tasks. Microsoft provides configuration file templates in VS Code 1.78 to guide developers to start using configuration files.

Different configuration file templates are suitable for different languages ​​and development use cases. Developers can start using them directly, or further customize the development process. After developers create configuration files based on the templates, changes to settings, extensions, and user interfaces can be made. will remain in the configuration file.

VS Code provides a convenient method for developers to insert content, which is to hold down the Shift key and then drag and drop the file into the text editor. In the latest version of VS Code, developers can now change the way content is inserted into files, such as dragging and dropping images into Markdown files. The new drag-and-drop selector allows developers to choose to insert images directly, or relative, absolute path. As long as there is more than one way to insert the drag-and-drop content, the drag-and-drop selector control will appear for the developer to choose.

The development team also updated the diff algorithm used to compare text sequence differences in VS Code. Although the old algorithm is still the default algorithm of the diff editor, the development team said that they will use the new algorithm by default in the future , and measure the performance of the new algorithm. At present, developers can manually change the new algorithm to become the default, but the development team reminds that in most cases, the new algorithm can produce better difference comparison results, but the speed may be slower when processing some files.

The VS Code web version github.dev and vscode.dev now make it easy to commit large files to repositories on GitHub. By submitting large files to Git LFS (Large File Storage), developers can efficiently store large files in the Git repository, and now github.dev and vscode.dev have built-in LFS submission support, and developers no longer need to install additional extensions suite.