Vuelta al Teide, Tenerife awaits the most fearless cyclists

Born in 2017 alone, the sixth edition of this demanding granfondo, scheduled for May 6, will see more than 1,300 participants take part in the Canary island of Tenerife, where cycling is the most popular sport thanks to the enviable climate and numerous cyclists professionals who train here throughout the year.

For those who have participated in all the Granfondos, for those who have traveled the roads of great cycling, for those looking for new stimuli, the island of Tenerife is a handy alternative. The island is the largest in the Canary archipelago, a Spanish territory off the coast of Morocco. The average temperature of +23°C allows you to cycle in every month of the year, alternating hilly areas with extraordinary climbs for the landscape and for the length on the slopes of the Teide volcano, which with a height of 3,715 meters is also the highest mountain of all Spain. This long climb has also become famous thanks to the numerous professional cyclists who have chosen it as a training area during the winter months.

The next Saturday 6 May will take place there return to Teide, an event open to all cyclists, with two routes available: 175 kilometers with a vertical drop of 4,400 meters and 95 kilometers with a vertical drop of 2,000 metres. The long route starts and ends in the coastal tourist area of ​​Puerto de La Cruz, while the shorter route starts in the city of Santiago del Teide. Both routes climb up to the highest point that can be reached towards the volcano, from which the long descent towards the sea begins, crossing the Teide National Park, recognized as a Unesco World Heritage Site for its beauty and uniqueness.

The granfondo crosses the northern part of the island, passing through the ports of Icod el Alto, Garachico, until it attacks the Masca wall, a reference point for all cyclists, both amateurs and professionals. The island’s cosmopolitan tourism makes the Vuelta an international event with cyclists from over 25 nations. Participation in the event will be an opportunity to get to know the area, pedaling the many internal roads of the island with low traffic or those facing the sea. The island is easily reachable from many Italian airports served by low-cost airlines. For those wishing to travel without too much luggage, they can find numerous rentals with the most up-to-date bicycles.

You can register for the race, choosing your preferred route and starting grid based on your estimated time, on the official website of the event vteide.com . Until 28 April, registrations are discounted at €55 for the long route and €45 for the short. On the last day, April 29, you will pay €10 more. Rich race pack, 5 refreshment points plus final lunch and, above all, roads totally dedicated to the race and entirely closed to traffic represent the flagship of this granfondo which has now become cosmopolitan.

– Website return to Teide