Vulcain launches Monopusher Chronograph series with formal retro style in watch circles – Convergence News Network

In recent years, the watch industry has seen a trend towards formal retro and smaller watch diameters. Vulcain has re-launched the iconic single-button chronograph, the Monopusher Chronograph series, originally from the 1950s, combining style, technology, and historical heritage. This autumn, Taiwan’s general agent Ke Ming International Trading has introduced two new products with different surface colors, salmon noodles, and retro brown, to present to Taiwanese consumers.

The chronograph has a diameter of 38.9 mm and a thickness of 13.0 mm, maintaining a manual winding mechanism. The design of the watch case plays a significant role in its appearance and feel on the wrist. The thin middle case is combined with a tapered bezel on top and a case back. The thin middle shell is polished while the top surface is brushed, and the frame surrounding the double-domed sapphire crystal is also polished and brushed to a high gloss.

On the right side of the case, the single 2 o’clock button has been changed to a rectangular button, making it easier to operate with one hand, along with the crown with the Vulcain “V” logo. The crown itself has a coin edge texture, adding highlights to the otherwise plain case. The operation of the chronograph pushers is quick and satisfying.

The bottom of the dial adopts an elegant sunburst and semi-matte finish, creating a subtle visual effect. Each hour has a faceted silver mark, and the main and chronograph hands are highly polished. The watch also features a pulse measurement function based on the needs of medical staff or athletes, indicated by the keyword “Pulsations” on the dial.

Powering the watch is Sellita’s SW510 M HB b chronograph movement, a hand-wound movement with two counters and an impressive 63-hour power reserve. The movement’s vibration frequency is 28,800 times per hour, and it contains 23 jewels. The watch offers a variety of strap options, from smooth leather to crocodile or crocodile-embossed leather, in a variety of colors.

The relaunched Vulcain single-button chronograph watch is a blend of vintage style, cutting-edge technology, and historical significance, making it a standout choice for watch enthusiasts and collectors.

