VW brings Plug & Charge for existing vehicles with 3.2 update

For a few days my ID. 4 1ST as one of the first to get the MEB Update 3.2 installed. That means there were some nice features, but I was particularly looking forward to Plug & Charge. Here I explain what Plug & Charge is, how to activate it and how it works in practice.

Plug and Charge Test bei Ionity

What is Plug & Charge?

The basic idea behind “Plug & Charge” is the easy way to charge your electric car directly, including authentication – fully automatically and conveniently. This means that in future there will be no need for authentication using apps or RFID cards, the car will identify itself thanks to the “ISO 15118” standard. This improves the user experience enormously for the driver and simplifies the whole process.

For a long time, this option was only available for Tesla drivers and only at the in-house supercharger columns. With the implementation of ISO 15118, car manufacturers, charging station developers, charging station operators and infrastructure providers have agreed on a uniform, global communication standard.

Plug & Charge simplifies the charging process

How do I install Plug & Charge on a VW ID. Model?

In order to be able to use Plug & Charge, the VW ID. Vehicle at least software 3.2 or higher. In the “WeConnect ID.” App then appears in the profile settings the option “Plug & Charge” and there you can add a charging tariff that is Plug & Charge capable. As far as I know, this is currently only possible with the We Charge tariff from Elli. I asked my trusted provider Move, they will roll out Plug & Charge towards the end of the year.

With We Charge, Plug & Charge is also available with the free tariff. I had to cancel my free tariff and register it again so that Plug & Charge could be activated

After activation in the app, Plug & Charge is also activated in the vehicle. Before activation in the app, in the loading settings of the ID. 4 the option is not displayed at all. In the settings is not possible more than to activate or deactivate the function. This is of course very exciting at the moment if you are still using a charging provider that does not offer “Plug & Charge”.

Plug & Charge appears in the menu of ID. 4

Plug & Charge Test mit ID. 4 1ST

Of course, such elementary updates also have to be tested. I have that in the ID. 4 in Neuenkirch at Ionity. Currently, only a few providers of charging infrastructure are “Plug & Charge” capable, Ionity is one of them. So drove to Ionity, plugged in the car and waited. After around 20 seconds, the car has authenticated itself at the charging station and in the backend and charging begins automatically. No additional interaction is necessary, plug in the car and that’s it. The charging process starts automatically and in this case I am billed directly via my WeCharge tariff.

Plug & Charge test with ID.4 in Neuenkirch

Conclusion

Plug it in and it just charges, Plug & Charge makes that a reality. Manufacturer-independent and standardized, the payment process for electric cars can be massively simplified in the future. As the field report here shows, it really is as easy as promised and works without any problems. Unfortunately, only a few vehicles are technically capable and the same applies to charging points: Ionity, Aral Pulse or Enel are large providers I know who already offer “Plug & Charge” compatible charging points. So there is still a long way to go before Plug & Charge becomes the standard for everyone. Big praise here for VW, who have also functionally expanded my more than two-year-old electric car with an update.