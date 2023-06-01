VW ID.3 Pro S (Facelift 2023) in a short driving test with numerous improvements

It’s now almost 3 years since I received the VW ID.3 and was on the road with it until we came across the VW ID. 4 switched. The model was the first electric car from the Volkswagen Group to be developed as a purely electric car on the MEB platform. Volkswagen has now launched the first models of the ID. 3 Pro S was made available for test drives as a facelift, which gave me the opportunity to take a closer look at the new model. The ID 3 model year 2023 will be delivered in Switzerland from the end of June 2023.

test vehicle

The vehicle provided is an ID. 3 Pro S with 77kWh battery and 150kW motorization. As before, of course, rear-wheel drive in the ID. 3 and a 4-seater, the 58kWh battery is available as a 5-seater. VW could not solve this shortcoming with the facelift either.

VW ID.3 facelift – clearly visible from the outside

Exterior Design

What an ID. What immediately catches the eye of those in the know is the new design of the front hood. Most notably, the additional cover in front of the windshield was removed and featured a sharpened front image. In addition, there are side air intakes in the bumper and more body-colored elements. From my point of view, the car looks more mature and also sportier. Finally, there are the newly designed rear lights, which are also mounted in two parts on the trunk lid.

New rear light on the ID. 3

Interior

Inside, at first glance, nothing new. The generous amount of space with the dominant 12″ display has remained, but the choice of materials has changed significantly. On the one hand, the surfaces are foam-coated on the door panels and instrument panel and, on the other hand, there are significantly more materials instead of “hard plastic”. The door panels with soft surfaces and seams look naturally more noble. When it comes to the choice of materials, VW completely dispenses with animal materials and uses a lot of recycled material. Conclusion: I felt like I was in the first ID. 3 but with a higher quality interior, VW has mastered the optimization cleanly.

Software & Technology

It’s no secret that VW has some problems with the software department and the OTA updates don’t work as desired. We can certainly expect more here in the future, but fortunately the vehicles come with the latest software ex works. Also included is the Plug & Charge, which I tested extensively, which massively simplifies charging processes with Ionity or Aral Plus. What still really impresses me about the ID series is the traffic sign recognition – it runs perfectly and also decelerates cleanly towards speed limits. The adaptive cruise control relieves the driver enormously, especially on freeways. New to the ID. 3, swarm intelligence is added, as well as recorded parking processes. There was not enough time to test these features explicitly.

The ID 3 is also Bidi-Ready, i.e. prepared for bidirectional loading. However, the function will only come in a later update and the appropriate wall box is also required, which has not yet been released.

Improved interior in the ID. 3

A short loading test is convincing

Of course I also wanted to test the charging performance. After all, the MEB models have not been the front runners in terms of charging speed so far, but a maximum charging capacity of 170 kW should now be possible. However, it is hardly possible to reach these peaks in such a short test, since you cannot drive the car sufficiently empty. After all, I managed to drive the vehicle to 45% SoC and the ID.3 immediately drew 99 kW at a 300 KW charging station. For the next 5 minutes, he kept the charging power above 90 kW for up to 55%. My many years of experience with MEB vehicles shows me that VW has been able to achieve significant improvements here.

Charging capacity up to 170kW with the new ID.3

consumption

Over the entire test with a driving time of just under two hours, consumption averaged 16.0 kWh/100km. VW specifies an average consumption of 15.7 kWh/100 km for the ID.3 Pro S. So that’s going very well, I think you can also come down further here, because I’ve still driven a few stretches on the open autobahn in Germany. Top speed here due to electronic locking at 166 km/h, of course then far away from an efficient driving style. With mixed traffic, ranges of more than 450km are possible with the ID. 3 possible.

Conclusion

VW has listened to the feedback and made numerous improvements in the ID. 3 let flow. The vehicle did not become more expensive either, the ID. 3 Pro S has a base price of CHF 37,800 for the 58 kWh version and for the 77 kWh version tested here, the price starts at CHF 44,200. It will be interesting to see how well the improvements are received in the market, visually and also in terms of touch & feel in the interior, it now definitely offers a lot more…