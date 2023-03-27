This week in TechnikNews Weekly we brought you something fresh from the mobility sector. We have test reports on the new VW ID. Buzz and Suzuki Across released.

Since last year we have also been reporting here on TechnikNews with a focus on mobility. Two test reports accompany you this week. By the way: clocks already put forward one hour? Summer time is here. Clock comparison: 6 p.m., time for the TechnikNews Weekly.

VW ID. Buzz: The Bulli in everyday testing

VW connoisseurs and many others know the classic VW Bulli. This is linked to the VW ID. Buzz is now on the market as a fully electric vehicle. The ID Buzz is relatively similar to the old original in terms of external dimensions. In the highest expansion stage, you also get fully electric sliding doors and a very large electric tailgate. The IQ.Light from Volkswagen and other well-known assistance systems that are known from the ID models are also installed. We were able to test it for a few days:

Suzuki Across: The first hybrid in the fleet

The Across was designed in cooperation with the Toyota RAV4, since Suzuki has not yet offered its own plug-in or even fully electric model, but this was necessary for fleet consumption in order to comply with EU requirements. Together with the family station wagon Swace, this is the most expensive and longest vehicle in the lineup. Read more about it in our test report:

