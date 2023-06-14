VW wants to take models out of the program

The aim is to reduce costs and streamline the group structure

Photo: Andrea De Santis (unsplash)

VW is planning a major restructuring – the Handelsblatt learned from corporate circles. There is talk of the “biggest renovation in decades”. Specifically, it is about the fact that too little of the sales in the industry comparison is left for the Wolfsburg group. You have to be more effective here. On June 21 at the Hockenheimring, investors want to be presented with a plan on how this is to be achieved.

The problem children are probably Audi and the core brand VW itself. VW boss Oliver Blume plans to limit double development work to the bare minimum and to utilize the German plants more effectively. This can be achieved through production mergers of the brands that the group combines under its name. In the future, models from the VW, Skoda and Cupra brands will roll off one assembly line. According to insiders, the targeted increase in earnings could amount to more than five billion euros.

This is by no means a spontaneous action: The preparations for the major restructuring have been underway since Blume took office in September 2022. In Wolfsburg, ambitious margin targets are set – e.g. 12 to 14 percent at Audi and 6.5 percent at the core brand. In order to achieve this, savings are necessary. More focus will also be placed on business in China and the USA in the future. In China in particular, VW is struggling with declining sales, which will soon have to be compensated for with discounts.

Another measure seen is the reduction of models and equipment lines. Ten models should be sufficient for VW, and only half for Skoda. In addition, a kind of platform hierarchy is planned: The volume area is to be managed by the small brands around the core brand, Porsche takes care of the upper and luxury class and platform responsibility for the middle class is to lie with Audi in the future. If a manufacturer wants to work outside of its segment, it must coordinate with the relevant brand.

However, the elephant in the room on the subject of cost savings is not really talked about: jobs. There is not a word about this in the documents for the Supervisory Board meeting. However, sooner or later you will not be able to avoid dealing with the topic. Both the switch to e-mobility and the targeted reduction in the model range ensure that significantly fewer staff are required.

It will be interesting to see in which direction the traditional company will develop and what that means for the (German and international) car market.

Source: Handelsblatt