(Image source: @ Tooling & Equipment International (TEI))

– US company Tooling & Equipment International (TEI) expands additive manufacturing capacity with third VX4000 3D sand printer

– As a supplier to General Motors, TEI uses the world‘s largest 3D sand printer to produce casting cores for the series production of large-scale, weight-saving structural components for the Cadillac CELESTIQ

– Each VX4000 prints hundreds of inner cores for several vehicle sets in just one night: This enables short delivery times for weight and design-optimized components

Friedberg near Munich, February 28, 2023. voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) (the “Company”, “voxeljet” or “we”), a provider of large-format, high-speed 3D printing systems and on-demand services for industrial and commercial customers, and Tooling & Equipment International (TEI), one of the largest adopters of sand 3D printing in the US, are expanding their collaboration: TEI has acquired its third VX4000 3D printer.

As a supplier to General Motors, TEI uses the world‘s largest 3D sand printer to produce casting cores for the series production of large-format, weight-saving structural components for the Cadillac CELESTIQ. By using 3D printing in the development and design of components, OEM manufacturers can create completely new, functionally optimized designs. Suppliers benefit from the fast and flexible integration of the 3D-printed cores into existing production lines.

TEI, an expert in highly complex castings for the mechanical engineering and manufacturing industry, has been working with voxeljet since 2018. What started with a three-year contract for 500,000 liters of 3D-printed sand has developed into a success story for both companies. TEI is the only company in the US to own three voxeljet VX4000 3D printers, which, with a build volume of 4 x 2 x 1 meters, are among the largest 3D sand printers in the world. With the third VX4000, TEI has now expanded its additive manufacturing capacity to up to 2.5 million liters per year. This puts the US company in a position to implement other technically demanding projects such as the series production of lightweight components for the underbody structure of the all-electric Cadillac CELESTIQ.

Each casting replaces up to 40 components

The innovative underbody structure consists of six large precision sand-cast aluminum parts. In order to realize the complex structures as economically and easily as possible, TEI relies on additive manufacturing for the production of all inner cores. This allows stiffening features to be incorporated into the hollow profiles, which is not economically feasible with conventional production. A total of 51 additively manufactured sand cores are used in the production of each vehicle underbody. TEI prints these with the VX4000 printers, each of which prints hundreds of interior cores for multiple sets of vehicles in just one night. After printing, the cores are smoothed, given a refractory coating, placed in sand molds and finally cast in a low-pressure filling process. Each of the six castings reduces the number of parts by 30 to 40 components compared to a typical stamped construction. Since each structural part has fully machined interfaces, the six cast parts can be precisely assembled and very tight tolerances can be maintained for the manufacture of the assemblies.

Short delivery times for weight and design-optimized lightweight components

The large-format mold and core printing on the VX4000 3D printers makes production leaner and therefore faster and more economical than conventional production. Significantly fewer components have to be produced, which simplifies and speeds up assembly. “By eliminating the need for tools and thanks to the large build volume of the VX4000 printers, we can significantly reduce delivery times and manufacture lightweight components with optimized topologies. This would not be possible in a conventional way,” explains Oliver Johnson, President of the TEI. In addition, 3D sand printing enables completely new designs and lightweight structures. The result is geometrically optimized parts, which are very important for the automotive and aerospace industries. What is important for the implementation at the suppliers: New function-optimized designs can be realized quickly and flexibly with the VX4000 3D printers and printed cores can be easily integrated into an existing production.

“We are pleased to have TEI as a strong partner and user of 3D sand printing in the USA. The purchase of the third VX4000 printer builds on previous system installations at TEI’s corporate site in Livonia, Michigan and allows the company to grow rapidly and deliver unique projects like this one,” said Michael Dougherty, Managing Director at voxeljet America Inc. “Together we will further establish additive manufacturing technology in industrial manufacturing and intensify our cooperation. We are proud to support the company with our unique 3D printing technology and to show once again that our printed casting technology is finding its way into production and enabling designs never seen before.”

Image source: @ Tooling & Equipment International (TEI)

