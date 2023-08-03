Wacken Open Air 2023 – free live stream available

If you don’t want to or can’t go to Wacken Open Air in person, a free live stream is now available so that you can still experience the world‘s largest heavy metal festival.

Image: Wacken Open Air

Metal fans don’t have it easy these days. On Wednesday morning, the organizers of Germany’s largest heavy metal festival announced that due to the persistently difficult weather situation, an arrival stop would come into effect. Previously, many thousands of fans had waited in vain for hours to be admitted. This means a sad journey home for many people. After all, the tickets should be reimbursed by the organizer.

For all these disappointed souls and of course everyone else, there is still the possibility to see your favorite band live: in Live stream at MagentaMusik.

Many selected concerts will be broadcast on all festival days. Here is a small selection of the bands that await you:

Thursday:

Helloween

Amorphis

Hammerfall

Uriah Heep

Freitag:

Amaranthe

Lord of the Lost

Donots

Saturday:

Dropkick Murphys

Two Steps from Hell

Heaven shall burn

You can watch the live stream here. We wish you lots of fun rocking out! 🤘

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

